Bid to end stalemate over multiple bullying allegations against headteacher

Martin Shipton

Former teachers and parents who claim that a head teacher has engaged in bullying and other serious misconduct have called on Powys County Council to allow two senior councillors to help broker a deal that would involve an independent investigation into the allegations.

Nation.Cymru first reported in September 2024 how dozens of complainants wanted an independent inquiry, but the council has so far refused to order one.

We are aware of the identity of the head teacher and the school, but are unable to publish their names for legal reasons.

However, we were sent a copy of a letter sent to Emma Palmer, the council’s chief executive, by 14 named individuals. Many more are said to be prepared to give evidence to an independent inquiry.

The letter, with words removed to avoid identifying the head teacher and the school, stated: “We are writing to make a formal complaint against [a named head teacher] and others within Powys County Council who have worked to suppress the legitimate concerns of Powys employees.

“]The head teacher] adopted a strategy engineered by biased investigating officers that became a zealous witch hunt against several staff, who remained suspended on full pay for years. Most of these allegations have proven to be unfounded, which is hardly surprising given the manner of questioning and reporting throughout all investigations. Nevertheless [the head teacher] has maintained this false narrative, resorting to behaviours from misrepresentation to blackmail, in order to thwart the legitimate concerns of anyone who dares to present an alternative view.

“Between September 2022 and July 2024 [the head teacher] continued to act in an egregious manner to implement changes in such a way as to cause detriment to the school and pupils, and cause many staff to resign, retire or go on long-term sick leave because of his threatening behaviour. In many cases he fabricated evidence, misrepresented meetings and failed to undertake his statutory duties as a head teacher to ensure that health or child protection procedures were adhered to, including matters relating specifically to his own actions and the recording of events. Any subsequent raising of concerns or complaints were sidelined, being aided and abetted by [named individual], Chair of Governors and what we consider to be an illegally functioning governing body.”

Investigated internally

Powys County Council (PCC) wants the matter to be investigated internally, and has refused to suspend the headteacher.

But the complainants say they fear an internal investigation would result in a “whitewash”. They have now written to senior councillors suggesting that to move the matter forward a meeting should be held between their representatives; Paul Bradshaw, the council’s head of workforce and organisational development; and councillors Beverley Baynham, leader of the Independents group, and Elwyn Vaughan, leader of the Plaid Cymru group.

In their letter, the complainants state: “One of the major issues of our group is trust. Most of us have reasons to distrust PCC including our treatment and lack of responses to date.

“Our view is that an investigation of the … situation should take place beyond PCC. However, the continuance of [the headteacher’s] regime is not in the staff or children’s best interests and for this reason we feel that any meeting should include trust building and assurances beforehand if, and it’s a big if, PCC are serious about investigating [the headteacher] and others.

Barriers

They continue: “One of our victims is aware of putting up barriers to frustrate the release of evidence to which [a named senior council official] has been central. We believe this contains evidence alluding to the behaviour of [the headteacher]. Rather than publish this email without redaction this has been hidden to protect against revealing [their] wrong-doing. Moving forward the council needs to demonstrate even-handedness with regard to evidence.

“In advance of any meeting this should be made available without redaction. Evidence to be sent to the group days in advance of any meeting.

“We need opportunities for signatories who wish to share their stories to do this. It is likely there will need to be more than one meeting to facilitate this. The neutral act of suspension should be taken expeditiously upon hearing evidence. No further delays should be encountered.”

The complainants are awaiting a response from the authority’s Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr James Gibson-Watt.

Beyond confirming that an investigation is underway, the council has refused to comment in detail on the allegations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

