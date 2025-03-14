Bid to rebuild beach hut worth hundreds of thousand of pounds to come before planners

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Plans have been lodged to rebuild a ‘millionaires row’ beach hut that was destroyed in a storm.

An application has been for the rebuild of ‘Hut 44’ on Abersoch beach after it was badly damaged in a recent storm.

It was one of the exclusive but basic huts – which come with no facilities such as lighting or water – located in front of the village’s sandy beach with glorious sea views.

Huts in the location have been listed for sale for as much as £250,000 in the past.

Rarity factor

There are few opportunities to snap up the bathing sheds in this part of the world and the rarity factor combined with the well-heeled reputation of Abersoch means the beach huts go for a premium.

Some have been known to be let or listed for sale at prices higher than the rental or purchase prices of an average home in Gwynedd.

In May, 2023, the BBC had reported on an Abersoch beach hut which, at the time, was anticipated to become the most expensive ever sold in Wales.

Sellers had been asking £250,000 for a double-fronted 8m x 3m cabin, despite rules noting that staying overnight was strictly banned. It is not known what price the hut eventually went for.

Politicians at the time had also reacted saying the price had shown how the property market was “broken”.

Gap

The hut which forms part of the latest proposal was demolished after being damaged.

Images show the damage to the hut, with the plans noting there is now an empty gap between the existing huts.

The plans also explain the hut replacement would “match existing similar beach huts on either side”.

The application has been been made by Jonathan Evans.

The proposal says “the building will only be used as a beach hut and no heating will be provided and no requirement for foul waste will be required”.

It adds: “The rainwater from the roof will discharge directly into the sand which is what occurs presently with the existing beach hut and every beach hut adjacent.

“The replacement beach hut is to be constructed from timber which is a sustainable material. It is not considered that the use will have a significant or detrimental impact on the established biodiversity and local environment.”

It is also proposed to incorporate a bird nesting box to the eastern gable.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

