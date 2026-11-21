Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A representative of a vital lifeboat station has raised “big concerns” over boat launches and recoveries amid a “huge” build up of sand on the slipway.

According to Meurig Lumley, known as ‘Mig,’ the issues at Aberdyfi have seen the RNLI’s boat increasingly having to launch from the beach.

Mr Lumley is the Launch Authority, Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station representative. He was speaking at a meeting of the Aberdyfi Harbour Consultative Committee, on Tuesday (November 17).

Mr Lumley said: “It is a big concern for launching and recovering the boat. The build up of sand on the slip way is huge. It comes up against the boards we have, by the apron of it.

“We only have two sites of launching; either one down the slipway or on to the beach a little bit further down

“This is due to the steepness of the sand that has built up on the slipway and also, just to the right-hand side or seaward side of the end of the slipway it is very, very eroded.

“We have no leeway going any further on the seaward-side of the slipway. It would just cause damage to the trailer of the lifeboat. Keeping a regular clearance of the slipway is a must in our view.

“The old sand shifts, as we used to call them, with the big lorries has stopped now and there is a big build up of sand.

“We would not like a drop off the slipway to the beach because we wouldn’t be able to launch that way, it’s a bit of a fine balance.

“I think it is important for us to have a regular clear of sand from the beach and off the slip-way.

“I don’t know what the implication of the finance is but as an emergency service we do more launches down the beach than we do down the slipway, because of the state of the slipway.”

He queried if the council could afford to clear the sand on a regular basis and if it was possible for them to “ring them up” to request clearances.

Maritime Services Manager for Cyngor Gwynedd Bryn P Jones said they were “aware of the challenges of the sand” and he “accepted” the viewpoint of the RNLI.

He added: “We’ve committed to trialling different things to try and keep it clear. We just don’t have the money available to get a contractor in there to move the sand regularly.

“I don’t know if it was this season, or last, we did clear at the start. Unfortunately that work didn’t continue throughout the season, that caused some difficulties.

“This is a matter where we all need to come together to find a long term solution.

“You can spend £2,000 on a contractor to clear it and within a week, if the wind goes in the wrong direction, the sand will be back.

“We need to work out what to do, we always consider this and we want to try and work with users to try to find a solution, but at the moment, it is not a matter where we can just throw money at it, regularly, every time the tide or the wind makes sand gather there.

“I accept it is an issue. I am happy to have discussions in the future and work with stakeholders but unfortunately there are no direct plans to do any work on the slipway, unfortunately.

“We are fighting against nature here and the sand levels are, of course increasing. Clearing the sand with lorries as used to happen years ago has stopped. YCG was responsible for that work. I am given to understand that that budget has now disappeared.

“So, unfortunately, Maritime certainly doesn’t have the resources from our revenue to carry that work out annually.”

Aberdyfi Harbour Master Wil Stockford, said conversations had been had with a local golf course, who he said “could use a lot of the sand”.

He added: “If we clear the slipway, we don’t have to have a maritime licence to do that, so, we can do it with the golf club.

“It is possible something could happen, either this month or the start of next month. They would be able to take some of the sand, I am not sure if they could take all of it.”

Noting an earlier discussion over issues at Tywyn prom and and the Neptune section, an area where beach and coastal erosion has been widely reported on social media, he said: “If they need or want more sand there, we have plenty of sand, it is not a problem, if they want to move it over there.

“If people want sand they can have sand!”

Gwynedd councillor for Aberdyfi, Cllr Dewi Owen added: “I agree, we do have plenty of sand. It is nature that does it, it’s the south westerly winds.

“I have raised issues since I was a member of this committee over problems with sand in the village, it all comes down to cost.