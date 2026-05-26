Big Green Week returns to west Wales with nature-inspired events

A series of nature walks, wildlife workshops and community events will take place in west Wales this June as part of the UK’s biggest celebration of climate and nature action.

Led by local volunteer group EcoDewi, The Big Green Week in St David’s Peninsula will run from Saturday 6 to Sunday 14 June 2026.

Organised by The Climate Coalition and led in Wales by Climate Cymru, The Great Big Green Week is the biggest event for climate and nature in the UK

It aims to celebrate community action tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis, and to raise awareness and inspire others to get involved.

The St David’s programme will begin with a ‘Moth breakfast’ in Trefin, featuring a talk by expert Dr William Wint on the wonders of the British moth.

A full day of family outdoor activities to launch the new Community Green at Maes Glasfryn will follow, with opportunities for residents to discuss plans for the area.

On Sunday 7 June, St David’s Cathedral is offering a Big Green Service from 4pm, and on Monday 8, there will be an all-day willow weaving workshop in the community garden.

The Big Green Week continues with an evening Rebel Botanists Walk at St David’s airfield to learn more about the area’s flora and fauna, as well as a showing of the ‘People’s Emergency Briefing’ film, which sets out the “credible, positive responses available” to tackle climate change.

Two sessions on Wednesday 10 June will offer the opportunity to join volunteer teams who maintain the community garden at Erw Dewi, and the Caeriad regenerative market garden on the way to Whitesands beach.

Back in St David’s, visitors can learn how to garden in harmony with nature, or join the Wildlife Day held at Oriel y Parc for a range of inspiring events.

The Big Green Week ends with a walking trail of over 25 private gardens to visit and admire in St David’s over the weekend.

The majority of events are free, although donations are welcome.

EcoDewi is run by local volunteers to try to tackle the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, and to improve community wellbeing on the St David’s Peninsula.

They organise regular beach cleans in the local area; plant trees with local schools and communities; create mini wildflower meadows and run the Peninsula food market and community gardens.

For more information on the St David’s Peninsula Big Green Week events, visit EcoDewi’s site here.