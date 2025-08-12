Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Big majority backs removal of Duke of York’s titles – new poll

12 Aug 2025 2 minute read
The Duke of York departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo Toby Melville PA Images

Two thirds of people believe the Duke of York should be stripped of his remaining royal titles, according to a new poll.

Research by YouGov found that 67% of the public would back the removal of Andrew’s York dukedom, as well as his princely title.

‘Useful idiot’

An unflattering biography of the disgraced duke by Andrew Lownie this month delved into the private life of the late Queen’s son, depicting him as sex obsessed, a “useful idiot” and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein.

Some 13% opposed the removal of his titles and 21% were unsure, the survey showed.

Three years ago, 62% believed Andrew should have his York title removed, with the current 67% in-favour figure seeing a jump of five percentage points.

Another YouGov survey found that just 5% have a positive view of the King’s brother, with Andrew languishing at the bottom of the royal favourability tables, beneath the Duchess of Sussex who has a 20% positive rating and the Duke of Sussex at 28%.

Legislation

Legislation would be required for Parliament to prevent Andrew continuing as the Duke of York, while his birthright to be a prince, as the son of a monarch, could be changed if a Letters Patent were issued by the King.

The duke stopped using his style of His Royal Highness following his disastrous Newsnight interview, but it could be removed entirely by a Letters Patent.

Andrew stepped away from his public role in 2019 amid the furore over his friendship with convicted billionaire paedophile Epstein.

He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and who Andrew claimed never to have met.

Frank
Frank
1 hour ago

Still being chauffered around I see. Can’t he drive himself around? Just look at that “entitled” get out of my way look in the picture. He would not know how to look humble. We are probably still paying for this waste of space person.

Che Guevara's Fist
Che Guevara's Fist
1 hour ago

Removing titles is meaningless. I want the pervert himself to be removed and thrown in jail.

David
David
1 hour ago

All members of the royal family should have their titles removed.

Evan Aled Bayton
Evan Aled Bayton
1 hour ago

It’s pointless and a waste of parliamentary time. Annoying as he is you have to remember he has never been convicted of anything and never admitted to anything. He is already pretty obscure and can quietly be left to live out his life.

hdavies15
hdavies15
1 hour ago
Reply to  Evan Aled Bayton

He should live out his life without public funding.

Jeff
Jeff
10 minutes ago

One way ticket to a court in the states sympathetic to the alleged victims.

