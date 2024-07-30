Big Ride for Palestine to kickstart in Wales this weekend

The Big Ride for Palestine is set to kick off in Wales this weekend, before making its way to Bristol.

Starting in Newport and concluding in Bristol on Saturday 3 August, the cycling event aims to raise crucial funds for the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA), a charity dedicated to supporting children in Gaza.

With hundreds of cyclists already signed up, The Big Ride for Palestine has garnered immense support.

This overwhelming response from the community has been ‘heartwarming’ according to organisers.

Trauma

MECA, this year’s beneficiary, plays a crucial role in healing and supporting children traumatized by Israel’s war on Gaza.

Organisers shared: “Each pedal stroke by our cyclists contributes to a collective effort to bring hope and relief to these vulnerable children.”

In addition to supporting MECA, The Big Ride for Palestine is also backing the Gaza Sunbirds, a cycling team from Gaza, to help send them to the Paralympics in France.

Community Support

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign is providing support to ensure the success of this year’s regional ride.

Over 1,300 cyclists across eight regions have signed up to participate in local regional rides, showcasing widespread commitment to this cause.

David Selway, Chair of Newport PSC, expressed his delight and gratitude: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to The Big Ride for Palestine.

“It’s heartening to see so many people come together to make a positive impact on the lives of these children. We invite everyone to join us for a rally to send off the cyclists from Newport on Saturday 3 August.

“Let’s show our support and raise critical funds for the children of Gaza.”

Join

A family-friendly Rally will be held on Saturday 3 August, to send off the cyclists. The event will feature kite-making, banner and pom-pom crafting, poetry readings, stalls, and more.

Welsh communities are invited to bring their family and friends to support the event and enjoy a morning of creativity, music, and community spirit.

The event takes place at 10am on Saturday 3 August at the Pedestrian Footbridge & in front of the University of South Wales (NP20 2BP).

Cyclists have been instructed to arrive between 9am to 10am, and will leave at 10.30am, with family friendly events taking place from 10.30am to 12pm.

Visit the Big Ride for Palestine website for more information.

