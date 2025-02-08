Bills will keep rising without switch to home-grown power, Miliband suggests

Asked on BBC Breakfast about rising bills and the Bank of England’s judgments on Thursday, Mr Miliband said: “What we are seeing in the global fossil fuel markets is prices up 60% compared to a year ago. That’s because of geopolitical events in part.

“This is our whole point. I fear that bills will keep rising – and […] this is our whole point – which is the only way to bring bills down, the only way to get control back, is to have clean, home-grown power that we control.

“Because, at the moment, we’re in the grip of markets that we don’t control, run by petro-states and dictators, and that is what is happening.

“So, global markets are seeing fossil fuel prices rise and that is having an impact on British consumers.”

He added: “The only way we reassert that control is by having this clean, home-grown power.”

Thursday’s monetary policy report suggested inflation could peak at 3.75% late this summer as energy price rises, higher water bills and a rise in bus fares contribute to an increase in the cost of living.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would not “pre-empt” a decision on the Rosebank oil field, after a judge upheld a legal challenge by environmental campaigners against the decision to grant consent.

Mr Miliband – in charge of the Government’s policy on energy security and net zero – also declined to get into specifics, but said that “individual projects” will be assessed “on the basis of the objective criteria we have”.