Bin engagement plan suspended due to threats by residents

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Threats and abuse on the doorstep have forced a county council to suspend engagement activity with residents over three-weekly bin collections after just one day due to concerns over safety.

The door-to-door campaign by the council’s recycling officers was part of the authority’s strategy to ensure that every resident was clearly informed about the changes to bin collections that will come into force on April 28 and had any questions answered.

But the county-wide engagement programme was suspended after just a day due to the aggressive response of residents towards officers.

At Flintshire’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, Buckley Pentrobin Councillor Mike Peers asked officers why the ‘door-knocking’ campaign had stopped.

“That decision didn’t come through scrutiny and we’ve had no information about that so I’d just like to understand why it was stopped and is there an alternative,” he said.

Shocked

Shocked councillors then listened as Streetscene and Transportation Chief Officer Katie Wilby explained that fears for the safety of council staff had left them with no choice but to halt the activity.

“Door-knocking was pulled on health and safety grounds due to threats and abuse received from residents towards our staff,” she said. “We had to pull it on those grounds.”

After the meeting Ms Wilby offered more detail on the incidents, which centred around Buckley, Northop and Sychdyn.

“Ahead of the move to three-weekly black bin collections in April, a programme of communications and public engagement was agreed to ensure that all residents were informed and prepared for the change,” she said.

“As part of this, a door-knocking campaign was scheduled to visit as many homes in Flintshire as possible. This began in February in Buckley, Northop and Sychdyn, but had to be suspended at short notice due to concerns for the health and safety of our staff.

“Whilst the majority of people are respectful and friendly, we have been made aware of increasing incidents of unpleasant or inappropriate behaviour towards our staff.

“Sadly, several of our employees experienced verbal abuse, as well as threats online, and the decision to suspend the exercise was taken to protect the wellbeing of our staff. Verbal abuse and threatening behaviour is simply not acceptable, and our staff are entitled to a safe workplace.

“Following the suspension of the door-knocking campaign, the council is carrying out more targeted engagement at public drop-in events to ensure that staff are able to carry out their jobs safely.”

Threatening behaviour

This reaction to alleged threatening behaviour comes a week after senior councillors raised concerns over aggression being aimed at councillors and council staff over the increase in council tax online.

At the time Flintshire Council leader Cllr Dave Hughes said: “It’s important that we listen to people’s concerns, but the level of aggression we are seeing online is a big worry.

“I’m happy to debate the issues and for people to tell us we are wrong and we should be doing something differently, but it needs to be done in a civil manner.”

Saltney Ferry councillor Richard Lloyd supported the suspension of the waste programme engagement activity, having taken part with fellow Saltney Ferry Cllr Jason Shallcross.

“Myself and Cllr Shallcross did lots of door-knocking before the ban came in and I understand why it had to stop,” he said. “I’m pleased to say we will be arranging a drop-in at the community centre instead for residents we didn’t get to.”

Community drop-in sessions and leafleting will now replace door-to-door engagement.

“We have put alternatives in place,” said Ms Wilby. “We are taking up the suggestion of including updates and information packs in member newsletters and sending leaflets out.

“We are also hosting a number of drop-in events. We’ve held 30 so far and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback at those events about the recycling officers and the team.

“Those events have been well attended by residents and we’re not getting the same level of animosity there either.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

