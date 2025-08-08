Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Bin workers in Wrexham to go on strike in pay and conditions row

08 Aug 2025 1 minute read
Photo Wrexham Council

Bin workers in Wrexham have confirmed they will take strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite in Wrexham will walk out on August 23 and 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, and November 1, 8 and 14.

Unite members in Birmingham are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to an all-out strike for months.

Overtime

Unite said Wrexham council had changed the way workers were given overtime.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “No worker should ever be expected to accept forced-through changes to their working patterns or to lose out on hard-earned pay.

“Wrexham Council has behaved disgracefully and any industrial action is completely their fault.

“Unite will always fully support our members who are looking to protect their pay and workplace conditions all the way.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.