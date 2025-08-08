Bin workers in Wrexham to go on strike in pay and conditions row

Bin workers in Wrexham have confirmed they will take strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite in Wrexham will walk out on August 23 and 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, and November 1, 8 and 14.

Unite members in Birmingham are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to an all-out strike for months.

Overtime

Unite said Wrexham council had changed the way workers were given overtime.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “No worker should ever be expected to accept forced-through changes to their working patterns or to lose out on hard-earned pay.

“Wrexham Council has behaved disgracefully and any industrial action is completely their fault.

“Unite will always fully support our members who are looking to protect their pay and workplace conditions all the way.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

