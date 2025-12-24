Bingo hall could make way for affordable housing development

Affordable homes could replace a former bingo hall under early proposals to “meet known local needs” for one-bedroom accommodation.

Housing association Wales and West Housing has set out initial plans to demolish two existing buildings in Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach to make way for the redevelopment.

A nursery currently occupies part of the site, which also includes the former Palace Cinema that later served as a bingo hall.

A pre-planning consultation period is under way, and agents LRM Planning will hold a public exhibition event on the proposals in January.

Documents at this early stage set out designs for two three-storey buildings containing a total of 24 new apartments, all of which would be classed as affordable housing.

The agents called the project “a suitable and positive addition” to the neighbourhood, with “excellent” transport links and the promise of providing “much-needed” affordable homes.

The development would not include a car park, but the agents argued the site is “highly sustainable in that it lies in close proximity to a range of facilities and amenities within Ystrad Mynach, which reduce the need to travel”.

There is “ample” on-street parking for visitors, the agents claimed.

The pre-planning consultation stage runs until Friday January 16. Members of the public are also able to attend an exhibition event at Moriah Christian Fellowship Church, in Bedwlwyn Road, on Thursday January 8 between 3pm and 7pm.

To find out more about the proposals and to take part in the pre-planning consultation, visit the LRM Planning site here.