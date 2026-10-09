Biomass boiler plans rejected despite warning it could still be installed

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans linked to a biomass boiler next to a primary school in north Wales have been rejected for a second time over air quality concerns, despite councillors being told the boiler itself could still be installed.

Fresh proposals for the heating boiler – which would be installed at the warehouse of Thorncliffe Building Supplies on Queensway in Caia Park, Wrexham – were unanimously turned down by members of the planning committee over ongoing concerns about the effect on air quality near Gwenfro Community Primary School.

Unusually, the committee did not have the option to approve the scheme. Last time this application was submitted – albeit with a bigger boiler – Welsh Government were asked to consider calling it in due to health concerns.

This meant Wrexham’s Planning Committee could refuse or defer permission but not approve it. Councillors chose to refuse.

Now the revived application, which replaced the originally proposed 240 kiloWatt boiler with a 200kW appliance to reduce emissions – has also been refused.

Despite all this the boiler itself – the source of community concerns over air quality – is not actually subject to planning approval. It would be installed inside the warehouse to generate heat inside. The flue – a fundamental component of the boiler – also does not require permission.

The only part of the application that does need permission is the outdoor fuel storage area.

Officers recommended members give them authority to approve the plans once Welsh Government decided whether or not to call the application in.

Gwenfro Chair of Governors Darren Jacks argued against that however, saying: “The application hasn’t materially changed.

“The issue is whether this particular biomass installation is appropriate in this particular location immediately adjacent to a school with young, vulnerable children and teachers.

“The design and construction of the fuel storage facility has been altered and the boiler has been altered. However, the factors that created the concern remain substantially the same.

“The combustion process remains, the proximity to the school remains. This is why I believe it’s important that members distinguish between the compliance of the equipment, the general technical standards and the suitability of a specific site.

“Biomass combustion can produce particulate matter and other admissions emissions, including nitrogen dioxide and oxides. I accept that modern systems are designed to control and mineralise these emissions, but compliance with general emissions does not in itself tell us what will be the impact on the school.

“Our children are some of the most vulnerable and they spend significant periods outside on the school grounds between classes. Some of them are more vulnerable to core air quality because of asthma and respiratory illness.”

Cllr Brian Cameron, who represents the Whitegate ward in which Gwenfro school sits, also raised concerns.

“Nothing really has changed from the previous planning application,” he said. “The biomass boiler and flue are adjacent to Gwenfro Community Primary School and also close to Gwenfro Valley playground where hundreds of young children visit each year.

“The biomass boiler and flue can be harmful to all pupils and young children, especially those suffering from asthma. Fine particles can be extremely harmful to children, who are are uniquely vulnerable because they breathe faster as their respiratory systems are still developing.

“For children with asthma, even low levels of these pollutants can trigger severe symptoms and cause asthma attacks.

“Given the concerns over the last application, have officers consulted and raised questions to the health board regarding the dangers of the biomass boiler flue to young children? If not, why not? Committee, the risk to children is far too high to ignore.”

Members were warned by Head of Service, Planning Development Management Matthew Phillips that the boiler and flue do not require planning permission and there is little evidence to suppport refusing permission for the fuel store – which has been amended since the previous application to a more solid structure.

“The flue does not require planning permission,” he said. ” he boiler does not require planning permission, because it’s inside the building.

“So the boiler could be installed irrespective of whether you grant the permission or not, whether you resolve to give the delegated authority or not. The only bit of this proposal which actually does need planning permission is the fuel store.

“In terms of a refusal, when it comes to a planning appeal, a planning inspector is going to want you – as the committee – to present evidence. The evidence has to be before you this evening.

“If you don’t have that evidence, then when it comes to the planning appeal, we’re not going to be able to defend it. We’re not going to be able to substantiate to the inspector that there’s evidence to justify the refusal.

“We don’t have that information and I think that does leave you in quite a vulnerable position when it comes to a planning appeal.”

Despite his advice members rejected the plans.

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