Biotech firm pioneers new robotic system for diagnostic tests

A north Wales biotech firm has pioneered a new robotic dispensing system for diagnostic devices that test for conditions including cancer.

Biofortuna, in Deeside, secured £225k SMART Flexible Innovation Support from the Welsh Government to develop its BeadBot™ system, which will help the company achieve its aims for international growth.

BeadBot™ will enable Biofortuna to expand its customer base in the growing Lyo bead market, driven in part by the increasing shift towards point-of-care testing.

It will do this by improving productivity – automating a complex packing process currently undertaken by qualified scientists and resolving a bottle neck that limits output.

This will make the company a leader in developing and manufacturing Lyo beads – building on £4.7m in export contracts already secured.

The project is one of 140 initiatives to receive SMART funding as part of a £20 million programme launched in 2023.

SMART Flexible Innovation Support funding is invested in cutting-edge research and innovation that will improve people’s lives.

So far, £17.9m in innovation grants has been allocated to companies such as Biofortuna, to design and deliver R&D solutions to major challenges facing society.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation which will improve the lives of people across Wales. This includes building a Welsh economy based on the industries and services of the future.

“This pioneering processing system from Biofortuna will boost productivity significantly and positions the company to increase its share of a rapidly growing global market, protecting skilled jobs and creating the need for new ones.

“It also further strengthens Wales’ reputation for excellence in the dynamic life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors.”

Chief Operating Officer at Biofortuna Limited, Dr Nick Leaves, said: “The Welsh Government’s SFIS support will help us significantly increase our manufacturing capacity, accelerating market penetration in a rapidly growing and essential segment of the diagnostics market.

“This is great example of what can be achieved when Government and industry work together.”