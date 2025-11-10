Bird flu confirmed in Powys as disease control zones declared

A case of avian influenza has been confirmed near Welshpool, prompting the introduction of disease control zones to prevent further spread, Powys County Council has confirmed.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has identified a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) at a premises in the area. In response, 3km and 10km disease control zones have been established around the affected site.

The zones impose strict limits on the movement and gathering of birds and require all premises that keep birds within these areas to be formally declared. The measures are designed to help contain the virus and protect other flocks in the region.

Powys County Council is working with APHA, the Welsh Government and other agencies to monitor the situation and ensure disease control procedures are followed.

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, urged vigilance among all bird keepers:

“It is vital that keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place,” he said.

“It is also important that people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus. Public health advice remains that the risk to human health is very low, and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

The council reminded poultry owners and bird keepers across Wales that the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) remains in force. This means all bird keepers – whether they own pet birds, backyard flocks, or commercial poultry – must continue to follow mandatory biosecurity rules, including completing the government’s self-assessment checklist.

Bird keepers are being advised to:

Stay alert for signs of illness such as respiratory distress, reduced appetite, or sudden drops in egg production.

Contact a veterinary surgeon immediately if birds appear unwell.

Report any suspected cases of avian influenza to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) without delay, as this triggers a formal disease investigation.

Maintain strict hygiene measures to prevent contamination from wild birds, including cleaning equipment, clothing and vehicles before entering or leaving bird enclosures.

Members of the public who find dead wild waterfowl (such as swans, geese or ducks) or birds of prey are urged not to touch them and instead report the discovery to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Further updates on avian influenza in Wales are available at gov.wales/avian-influenza-bird-flu-latest-update.