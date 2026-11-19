Nation.Cymru staff

Poultry and captive bird keepers across Wales will face compulsory housing measures from Monday as the Welsh Government responds to a heightened threat of bird flu.

From noon on November 23, anyone keeping 50 or more birds of any species will be legally required to house them.

The requirement will also apply to smaller flocks if eggs or poultry products are sold or given away, because of the increased risk of disease transmission associated with those activities.

The Welsh Government said growing numbers of cases in kept and wild birds across Great Britain had significantly increased the threat to Wales.

The housing order will be added to the all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone introduced on November 16, which already requires bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Dr Richard Irvine said the risk had increased further since the prevention zone was introduced.

He said: “Mandatory housing, in addition to stringent flock hygiene and biosecurity is now necessary to help protect bird health and welfare and the livelihoods of poultry keepers across Wales.

“I strongly advise keepers to act now, including to check that bird housing is structurally sound and familiarise themselves with the steps they must take. This includes using the mandatory flock biosecurity checklists, freely available online.”

The housing requirements will remain in place until further notice and will be reviewed regularly.

The Welsh Government said avian influenza posed concerns for animal health and welfare, the sustainability of food production and public health.

Biosecurity requirements

Under the existing prevention zone, all bird keepers must complete a mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist and take steps to prevent the virus being carried within and between premises.

Keepers must also have records available on demand covering bird movements, deaths and disposal. Restrictions apply to moving wild gamebirds caught during the open season.

Separate self-assessment checklists are available for larger commercial keepers, people with smaller flocks and gamebird keepers.

Dr Irvine urged anyone who suspected disease in their birds to report it to the Animal and Plant Health Agency without delay.

He said: “It is essential to act now to protect your birds from Avian Influenza, and I remain grateful to all keepers for their continued cooperation to protect bird health and welfare.”