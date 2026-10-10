Bird keepers across Wales urged to act now as bird flu risk rises

Bird keepers across Wales are being warned to take steps to protect their flocks from bird flu as the higher-risk winter period approaches, with officials urging them not to wait until the threat increases.

The risk of avian influenza in Great Britain is traditionally greatest during the winter months, when migratory wild waterfowl can introduce the virus into the UK.

The Welsh Government has asked bird keepers, whether they keep a few pet birds or a large commercial flock, to review their biosecurity, complete a self-assessment checklist, and build good practice into their daily routine.

The self-assessment checklists are available for keepers of small flocks (under 500 birds), commercial poultry keepers (500 birds or more), and keepers of game birds.

Recommended biosecurity measures include:

minimising the movement of people in and out of bird enclosures,

cleaning and disinfecting footwear and equipment,

netting ponds and removing food sources that attract wild birds,

keeping birds separate from wild waterfowl, feeding and watering birds in enclosed areas,

watching closely for signs of disease.

Clinical signs of avian influenza may include a swollen head, blue discolouration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea, a drop in egg production, and increased mortality.

Bird keepers who suspect avian influenza in their flock must contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately on 0300 303 8268.

Any findings of dead wild birds should be reported to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said: “Don’t wait until the risk increases – the time to act is now. Check you have strict hygiene and biosecurity in place at all times as this is the single most effective way to protect your birds from avian influenza.

“Simple, consistent measures, such as keeping bird areas and housing clean, limiting unnecessary visitors, and preventing contact with wild birds, all help reduce the risk of disease getting in.

“I want to thank the bird keepers across Wales who remain vigilant and report any suspect signs of disease promptly to APHA. Your continued attention to biosecurity plays a vital part in protecting flocks across the country.”

Biosecurity self-assessment checklists are available at: Biosecurity and preventing disease in poultry and kept birds | GOV.WALES

Further advice for keepers of poultry and other captive birds is available on the Welsh Government’s website Avian influenza (bird flu) | GOV.WALES.

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