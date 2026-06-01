Bird of prey centre secures £154,000 investment after move to new home

Mark Mansfield

A bird of prey attraction which relocated to a purpose-built site last year has secured more than £154,000 of backing from the Development Bank of Wales.

The British Bird of Prey Centre, which moved to Idole near Carmarthen in October 2025, has received the funding through the Wales Tourism Investment Fund to support the development of its new all-weather visitor attraction.

The centre, which describes itself as the only visitor attraction in the UK dedicated entirely to native British birds of prey, was previously based at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

Its new site features 20 aviaries, an indoor flying arena, an interactive activity hub and a café, allowing it to operate throughout the year.

The £154,400 loan has provided working capital during the redevelopment and has also supported the creation of eight full-time jobs.

The move saw the business relocate from its former base to a converted riding centre, giving it a permanent home and room for future expansion.

The centre offers daily flying displays featuring native British birds of prey, with all birds on site flying freely in the indoor arena.

Facilities have also been designed to cater for visitors with special educational needs, dementia and hearing or visual impairments.

Future plans include the addition of soft play facilities, camping and glamping accommodation, and developing the site as a wedding venue.

Emma Hill, director of the British Bird of Prey Centre, said the funding had been crucial in allowing the attraction to establish itself at its new location.

She said: “As a tourism business, the high street banks did not have the appetite to invest in us at the point when we were looking to grow.

“The support from the Development Bank provided the investment we needed to move forward and establish a centre that truly reflects who we are.”

She added: “The move has enabled us to develop our own identity as a visitor attraction while continuing to provide high-quality experiences every day.

“The new centre gives us the space and facilities to grow, welcome more visitors and play a stronger role in the local tourism economy.”

Distinctive offer

Donna Williams, senior portfolio executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “The British Bird of Prey Centre is an excellent example of a tourism business with a distinctive offer and clear plans for growth.

“This investment has supported the creation of a high-quality visitor attraction that will draw people to the area, support local supply chains and create well-paid jobs.”

The Wales Tourism Investment Fund provides loans of between £100,000 and £5 million for tourism projects across Wales, with repayment periods of up to 15 years.