Bitter row over an Eryri tree preservation order comes before planners

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A bitter row over the future of six “landmark” Eryri trees has come before planners.

Members of the Eryri National Park Authority’s planning committee unanimously approved a Tree Preservation Order [TPO] to “safeguard” the future of a prominent group of Monterey Pines at Llanfair, near Harlech during a meeting on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

A report issued ahead of the meeting said concerns had been raised about the future of the trees, however the owner of the land claimed the issue had arisen due to a complaint from a neighbour “with a personal grievance”.

The trees, which are around 70 years old, stand between the A496 and an unclassified road, on land at ‘Caer Odyn’ which had been in the process of being sold, subsequently sparking fears the trees could be felled.

A provisional TPO was issued in November 2024.

Objection

The report said the order would ensure the small woodland would continue to offer “a valuable contribution to the visual amenity of this area of Llanfair and Eryri for many years to come”.

Geoff Cross, who had purchased the land on November 19 last year, had objected to the TPO.

In email exchange between Mr Cross and the authority’s woodland and tree officer Rhydian Roberts, Mr Cross said he felt the TPO would be “inappropriate” and said the trees were “dangerously overhanging” power lines and the highway.

A “bad root system” had been identified which “compromised” the trees’ structural stability and increased the likelihood of trees falling during high winds or storms “exacerbating safety risks”, he claimed.

Healthy

He said they also required costly and “extensive maintenance” and as non-native species, provided “minimal ecological benefits”.

In response, the officer said the trees were “very healthy” and although non-native, were “well suited to the location”.

He said: “What is required is to prune/reduce back those branches that are overhanging the A498 and roadside pavement.

“If a request came from Mr Cross to give consent to undertake the work we would grant it.”

He noted the trees survived Storm Darragh and claimed the authority “would never consider putting a TPO on unsafe trees”.

He said Scottish Power Energy Networks Ltd was responsible for maintenance affecting overhead electricity lines at no cost to the landowner, and said that half of TPO’s in Eryri were for protected non-native trees, many of which are conifers.

He said they also had “ecological significance,” providing bird habitats.

Speaking at the meeting Mr Cross said he “strongly objected” to the TPO confirmation, saying the authority had “not provided sufficient evidence to justify protection”.

“It was not triggered by widespread concerns, but as I understand by a single complaint from a neighbour with a personal grievance against my family,” he said.

He also said the community council had not objected, there had been no consultation with local residents, the ageing non-native trees were in “a high risk” location and there was need for maintenance which could be delayed with a TPO.

“They were already protected under conservation rules making a TPO unnecessary and excessive,” he added.

Inspection

Mr Roberts said an inspection had been made and he consulted with local people and put up a sign.

“There was some local objection but there were also people who supported. They did not wish to come forward,” he said.

“Amenity is the main reason for the TPO, we do have safety in mind also…but we don’t put TPOs on dangerous trees.

“The trees are a bit of a landmark really, in quite good condition for their age.

“If Mr Cross tells me they are dangerous I would not leave them.

“They could become dangerous, every tree can, but they look healthy, there are just some branches that could be taken out.

“We are not restricting him to trimming branches, I can give him permission to do that.”

