Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael blames ‘poor refereeing’ for Swansea defeat

Blackburn manager Valerien Ismael claimed poor refereeing decisions were “destroying” his work after seeing a late penalty turned down in a 2-1 Championship defeat by Swansea.

Todd Cantwell gave Rovers the lead with a first-half header only for a superb Goncalo Franco volley and a smooth finish from Liam Cullen to leave the hosts chasing the game.

Cantwell had a huge shout in the 86th minute, skinning Cameron Burgess and seemingly having his ankles swept, but the whole of Ewood Park was stunned when referee Leigh Doughty waved play on.

Both Ismael and Cantwell were booked for their protestations, with the result leaving Blackburn clear of safety on goal difference alone.

It was the second time in four days they have had a huge penalty shout denied – having seen a handball appeal rejected in Saturday’s loss to Charlton – and a deflated Ismael knows how costly it could be.

“It’s a terrible decision. A manager (could be) losing his job because you’re not picking up points,” he said.

“If someone gave a bad decision and you’re losing your job because someone is not doing their job? It’s a terrible feeling.

“At the minute decisions against us, they are changing the start of our season. It just destroys your work, destroys your momentum.

“We don’t want to be a victim now and complain but I think it’s a clear fact in the table, a clear disadvantage for us.

“I saw the footage later on the iPad, exactly the angle. I went to the referee in the changing room because he needed to have an answer for me; I needed to speak tonight. I am just shocked by the decision, for him he said it was not enough for a penalty.

“All of the stadium, everyone saw it.”

If that was true, then Swans boss Alan Sheehan was a lone exception.

“I didn’t see it,” he said. “I understand when you’re on the other end of those decisions, but I can’t comment on that.”

He was happier to praise his side’s desire to push for three points after slipping behind in the 28th minute.

The comeback that required some sharp saves from goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, an inspired top-corner finish from Franco and some much-needed impetus from second-half substitutes Adam Idah and Cullen.

“Tonight was all about mentality, we’ve played a lot better in other games and not got wins,” he said.

“I’m very happy to come away with three points and very happy for the the resilience the boys showed.

“Franco is a tireless worker for the team and it was a wonderful technical goal. We made a couple of changes and Adam comes on, shows that moment of composure and quality. It was an excellent finish from Cullen.”