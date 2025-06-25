Blackweir Cardiff: All you need to know ahead of summer concerts

Ahead of a series of some of the largest music events ever to take place in the Welsh capital, the organisers behind Blackweir have shared important information for visitors to help ensure things run smoothly.

Cardiff’s brand-new music series Blackweir kicks off this week with a highly anticipated headline show from US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

The launch of Blackweir as a new live music hotspot for the city will see four headline shows take place over the next two weeks with a capacity of up to 35,000 people at each show – making them among the largest live music events to take place in the Welsh capital.

So, now’s the time to pick your outfit, plan your day, and find out all you need to know in this handy guide to help you party in style.

Who’s playing?

Two-time GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan hits the Welsh capital on Friday June 27 as one of only two UK headline shows this summer.

He will be supported on the night by Djo, the musical project of actor, producer and songwriter Joe Keery known globally for his roles in blockbuster projects Stranger Things and Fargo.

Global superstar Alanis Morissette brings her 2025 World Tour to Cardiff on Wednesday July 2.

The GRAMMY Award winner will be joined fellow US rock singer-songwriter Liz Phair, Cardiff’s Gwenno and Anglesey born and bred indie-pop princess Megan Wyn.

Thursday July 3 sees legendary thrash metal band SLAYER headline as one of only two UK shows this summer.

Joining SLAYER will be Viking warriors AMON AMARTH, thrash metal legends ANTHRAX, progressive sludge masters MASTODON and hardcore titans HATEBREED.

And to round off the inaugural Blackweir, 25-time GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Stevie Wonder brings his Love, Light & Song show to the banks of the River Taff on Wednesday July 9.

Supporting Stevie Wonder will be double GRAMMY and double MOBO Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae.

Everything you need to know

What time do gates open?

Gates will open at 5pm with entertainment due to finish at 10.30pm.

Show times are always subject to change, so we would suggest arriving early to soak up the atmosphere.

Travelling to Blackweir

There is no onsite parking.

Car parking options are available at Sophia Gardens, city centre car parks and Civic Centre Event Day Parking.

Allow plenty of time for your arrival, as there will be road closures in place and we expect some congestion in the area.

Bus services will be diverted while road closures are in place. Please visit the relevant operator’s website for more information.

Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway have issued travel advice for all those attending concerts in Cardiff by train this summer – https://news.gwr.com/news/get-ready-to-rock-cardiff-essential-travel-tips-for-this-summers-hottest-concerts

Tickets

All Blackweir tickets are mobile entry – so your phone is your ticket! You MUST download your tickets before heading to the festival site.

Follow the instructions below before leaving for your event to ensure that your tickets can be scanned for entry, regardless of the connectivity at the venue.

1. Download or update the latest version of the Ticketmaster app for your phone.

Find your order in My Events. View your tickets by tapping View Barcode. Once you have viewed your tickets in the Ticketmaster App, your ticket is automatically saved. Please ensure you do not log out of the app. Screenshots of your barcodes won’t get you in.

Please note: iPhone users cannot save their tickets to their digital wallet at this time. Android users are welcome to save to their digital wallet.

Strobe Lighting and Special Effects

Smoke machines, strobe lights, fireworks and other effects may be in use at this event. Anyone affected by these should bear this in mind.

British Sign Language

There will be an interpreter at every concert.

Welfare Tent/Sensory Space

There are medical and welfare facilities on site and Gig Buddies Cymru are providing a Calm/Safe/Sensory space.

Bag Policy

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search so please avoid bringing one where you can. If you do need to store items lockers are available to pre book here: https://blackweir.elockers.shop/lockers/lockers/

Can I buy official merchandise?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the festival.

Cash machines

There are no cash machines on site, all food concessions and bars are cashless. Please bring alternative payment options.

Food and drink

A wide variety of food and drink stalls will be available at the racecourse. You cannot bring any food or drink into the venue.

There are free water re-fill stations at the venue. Each person can bring one sealed water bottle (max 500ml), and one empty reusable water bottle.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

The launch of Blackweir as a new live music hotspot for Cardiff is a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Blackweir 2025

27 Jun Noah Kahan + Djo

02 Jul Alanis Morissette with Liz Phair + Gwenno + Megan Wyn

03 JUL SLAYER + Amon Amarth + Anthrax + Mastodon + Hatebreed

09 JUL Stevie Wonder + Corinne Bailey Rae

