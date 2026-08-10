Blackweir Festival celebrates after Summer of Music raises more than £10,000 for charity

Nation.Cymru staff

Blackweir Festival has announced that its Summer of Music events have raised more than £10,000 for charity, with the money being donated to support local causes and communities.

Over five nights more than 160,000 fans attended a series of huge concerts headlined by rock legends The Cure, vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull.

And now it can be revealed the five charities – bigmoose, Cancer Research Wales, City Hospice, 2Wish and Cardiff Dogs Home – raised a total of £10,864 in donations at the shows.

The amount raised by the individual charities was: bigmoose £760, Cancer Research Wales £1,440, City Hospice £2,462.85, 2wish £3,760, Cardiff Dogs Home £2,440.15

Launched last year, Blackweir is Cardiff’s new live music hotspot in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “It was great to welcome five incredible South Wales charities to Blackweir this summer.

“Not only did this present them with an opportunity to raise funds, but it is also an opportunity to raise their profiles to people who may not be familiar with their work and when you have tens of thousands of people at each concert that is a lot of people learning about your charity.”

Mental health charity bigmoose kicked off the fundraising at opening night of Blackweir with The Cure.

Events manager Sara Hobday said: “We were thrilled to be invited to join the Blackweir team for such an iconic night with The Cure. It was an incredible opportunity to connect with thousands of people in the heart of Cardiff and celebrate the power of music, community and collaboration.”

Cancer Research Wales collected during Teddy Swims’ headlining show.

Fundraising manager Carys Jenkins said: “Cancer Research Wales were delighted to be involved in the Blackweir line-up as it’s a wonderful opportunity to promote the charity to such a large audience, to raise funds from generous concert goers and to give our loyal volunteers the chance to attend a great evening of live music.

“We’re celebrating 60 years of funding pioneering cancer research here in Wales and that’s all possible through fantastic support like this. Thank you!”

The first Lewis Capaldi concert saw Cardiff’s City Hospice bring volunteers to collect donations.

Senior Community Fundraiser Katie Vaughan said: “We were incredibly proud to be the charity partner for Lewis Capaldi’s sold out show at Blackweir. It was an amazing opportunity for us to raise awareness about City Hospice whilst raising essential funds for Cardiff’s local hospice, which will go a long way in supporting the people of Cardiff when they need us most.”

The second Lewis Capaldi show saw bereavement charity 2wish bring an army of volunteers to the event.

Brilliant chance

Partnerships manager Jim Emmott said: “A massive thank you to Blackweir for supporting 2wish. The money raised, generous ticket donations and access for our team of volunteers made it a very special day.

“It was a brilliant chance to bring everyone together, start important conversations, raise awareness and help ensure that those affected by the sudden loss of a young person get the support they deserve.”

And Cardiff Dogs Home’s The Rescue Hotel collected on the closing night of Blackweir with headliner Pitbull.

Co-founder Toria Acreman said: “We’re so grateful to Blackweir for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible event and spread the word that rescue dogs rock! Every penny raised will help us make sure that dogs who arrive neglected, scared or in ill health can leave happier, healthier and ready for the forever home they deserve.”

Details about how to apply to be a charity partner at Blackweir 2027 will be released in the coming months. For more information and to keep updated on Blackweir head to blackweirlive.com

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