Blackwood man jailed after police discover video of suitcase of drugs

A man from Blackwood has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis, and diazepam.

Messages and a video of a suitcase of suspected cocaine found on the phone of 34-year-old Leon Coker revealed his involvement in the supply of class A, B and C drugs.

Cocaine

Speaking after Coker was sentenced at Newport Crown Court, PC Rhys Jones, the officer in the case said: “Messages and voice notes found on Coker’s phone showed that he was involved in the supply of drugs, including a high quantity of cocaine, within Caerphilly County.

“As well as messages arranging the sale of drugs, videos of a suitcase of suspected cocaine were found on the phone. The suitcase was found at his address following a warrant and while empty on discovery, had white powder residue inside. This, along with scales also covered in residue, was tested and found to be positive for cocaine and amphetamine.

“Illegal drugs ruin lives and will not be tolerated in Gwent. We’re committed to protecting our communities from the devastating impact and often sees the exploitation vulnerable members of society.”

