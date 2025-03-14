Blackwood Miners’ Institute to stay open following funding boost

The historic Blackwood Miners’ Institute has had its future secured thanks to a £210,000 funding boost

The cultural centre has faced an uncertain future since last year when the local council, Caerphilly, consulted on potentially mothballing the site.

However, following the cash injection, the Institute will now remain open whilst options for its future are being explored.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, visited the Institute yesterday [Thursday 13 March] to see first-hand how Welsh Government funding, channelled through the Arts Council of Wales’ Resilience Fund, will support the venue over coming months.

The Resilience Fund provided £3.6 million to 60 arts organisations across Wales at the end of last year.

Budget

It support forms part of a broader investment in this year’s Budget, representing an 8.5% increase for the culture sector compared to last year.

This is on top of an £18.4m boost to capital spending, bringing the Welsh Government’s investment in cultural and heritage assets to more than three times what it was a decade ago.

The Minister said: “Though I recognise the challenges faced by our museums, theatres and cultural spaces, this funding provides a real opportunity to move towards a more secure, sustainable footing.

“The £210,000 for Blackwood Miners’ Institute demonstrates the positive impact the Resilience Fund is delivering. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring cultural institutions like the Institute can continue to thrive and serve their communities.”

‘Vital’

Dr Bethan Ryland, Arts Development Officer for Caerphilly County Borough Council and Blackwood Miners’ Institute, said: “The funding has been a vital support for Blackwood Miners, benefiting both the staff and the wider community.

“Arts and culture play a crucial role in enhancing people’s lives and well-being and BMI serves as a historic cultural hub, making a significant impact. Continued investment is essential for ensuring the growth and sustainability of arts and culture for future generations.”

Councillor Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of CCBC, added: “We have been working together to ensure a bright future is secured for the BMI. We thank the Cabinet Secretary for his visit, and for the opportunity to talk about this iconic venue.”

