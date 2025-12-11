Blaenau Gwent councillor joins Reform UK

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has its first Reform UK councillor.

Cllr Jonathan Millard, the non-aligned Independent councillor for Ebbw Vale South, confirmed that he has joined the party led by Clacton MP Nigel Farage.

Cllr Millard said: “I’m proud to announce I’ve joined Reform UK and become the first Reform UK councillor in Blaenau Gwent.

“For nearly seven years I’ve served Ebbw Vale South as a genuinely independent councillor – free from party whips – and delivered real results, including leading the campaign for fewer councillors and still working on a leaner local authority.

“But one independent voice on a Labour-dominated council can only achieve so much.

“After decades of Labour control in Blaenau Gwent and 26 years of the same tired administration in Cardiff Bay, our communities deserve better than excuses.

“Reform UK shares my belief that government must serve people, not the other way round.

“Their practical policies – cutting bureaucracy and waste, scrapping the blanket 20 mph limit, reviving industry and business growth, bringing jobs to Wales, putting Welsh families first in housing and the NHS – are exactly what our Valley needs.

“Together with Reform UK, we will deliver the change Blaenau Gwent has been crying out for.”

A Reform UK spokesman said” “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to Reform UK.

“He is an excellent addition to our growing team in Blaenau Gwent as we build towards the next Senedd and Westminster elections.”

Cllr Millard’s seven years as a councillor has occurred over two stints.

Originally elected in 2017 – in November 2020 Cllr Millard quit the ruling Independent group to become one of four councillors who formed the Minority Independent group.

At the May 2022 local election, Cllr Millard lost his seat.

He returned to the council in February 2024 having won a by-election for the Ebbw Vale South ward.

The by-election was needed following the resignation in November 2023 of Labour councillor for the ward and the council’s cost of living champion, Carl Bainton.

Mr Bainton’s resignation was due to a clash between his work and role as a councillor.

He had been originally elected in May 2022 as an Independent but within days defected to join the Labour group.

This means that the make-up of the council is now:

Labour – 22 councillors.

Opposition Independent group – nine councillors.

Non-aligned – one councillor.

Reform UK – one councillor.

Total – 33 councillors.