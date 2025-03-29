Blaenau Gwent councillors vote for management of the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

The roll call of council’s that are calling for management of the Crown Estate in Wales to be handed over to the Welsh Government now includes Blaenau Gwent.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, (27 March) a motion was presented that asked councillors to back the: “campaign to devolve management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales to the Welsh Government.”

The motion said: “Funds raised be shared equitably between Welsh local authorities to support the needs of our communities.”

The motion was formally presented to council by deputy council leader, Labour’s Cllr Helen Cunningham.

Legacy

Cllr Cunningham said: “It is devolved in Scotland but not yet in Wales.

“We have an unfortunate legacy here don’t we, of extraction of our natural resources for the wealth of others, to the detriment of the places and communities from which they derive.

“By taking this forward we will be joining a growing number of local authorities supporting this.

“It’s very pleasing there appears to be a consensus at the majority of councils in Wales and indeed our own Welsh Parliament.

“I think it’s regrettable that the view from London seems to be in obstructing that collective will and consensus.

“That’s why it’s important that Blaenau Gwent add it’s voice to the growing chorus calling for its devolution so that at long last there’s an equitable settlement about how the Crown Estate is managed and distributed.”

‘Reservations’

Cllr Gareth Alban Davies (Independent) said: “I fully support this motion, but I have some reservations as Westminster don’t appear to be agreeing to this.

“My fear is that they (UK Government) will deduct the money from the grant the make to the Welsh Government to run Wales.”

Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development Labour’s Cllr John C Morgan said: “It’s about time Wales started looking after itself and I fully endorse it.”

The motion went to a vote and was backed unanimously.

Since September last year 19 councils of 22 across Wales have passed motions to devolve the Crown Estate, and these include Blaenau Gwent’s neighbour, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, and Powys council’s.

Cardiff Council also backed the move during a meeting on Thursday evening.

Property rights

The Crown Estate is a collection of property, rights, and interest, owned by the King in “right of the crown.”

While the monarch is the legal owner, it is not the King’s private property and cannot be sold.

Revenues from the estate do not belong to the King, they go to the UK Government Treasury.

In 2023 the Crown Estate had generated £103.6 million for the Scottish government’s coffers and the value of the estate had increased from £568 million to £653 million.

Last month in Westminster UK Labour government rejected Plaid Cymru’s calls for control over the Crown Estate to be given to ministers in Wales.

The Labour Welsh government, along with Plaid Cymru, believe it should be devolved so money raised from windfarms and other projects can be spent exclusively in Wales.

In Wales, it is estimated that the estate owns 65 per cent of the nation’s foreshore and riverbeds, and more than 50,000 acres of land, 250,000 acres of mineral deposits, any gold and silver.

