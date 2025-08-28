Blair joins White House meeting on the future of Gaza – reports

Sir Tony Blair joined US President Donald Trump in a White House meeting to discuss plans for the future of Gaza, according to reports.

The former prime minister, who served as a Middle East envoy after leaving Number 10 in 2007, took part in Wednesday’s meeting about plans for the region when the war with Israel ends, the BBC reported.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a senior US official said Sir Tony had briefed Mr Trump on ideas to rebuild the territory.

He is believed to have been working alongside Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Plan

The meeting did not appear on the president’s public schedule, but US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News that Mr Trump would chair the meeting to discuss “a very comprehensive plan”.

Mr Witkoff did not provide any further details about the meeting, but told Fox he believed the conflict could be ended “certainly before the end of this year”.

The State Department said secretary of state Marco Rubio reaffirmed the US’s “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security” when he met with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday.

A statement said: “The secretary and Foreign Minister Saar agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region.”

The meetings came on the same day Pope Leo XIV called for a permanent ceasefire and “the safe entry of humanitarian aid” during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

The first American pope called for the release of remaining hostages by Hamas and the end of forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Catastrophe”

Israel’s military told people remaining in Gaza City to prepare to leave on Wednesday, saying in a social media statement on X that the evacuation of the city was “inevitable”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the former prime minister should explain his involvement with the White House talks to Parliament.

Sir Ed said: “Tony Blair needs to come before Parliament to give evidence about his discussions with the Trump administration about the ongoing war and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“If he has special insight into Trump’s intentions, it’s only right that Parliament and the Government are made privy to this.

“Trump has a unique power to help end this war, get the hostages out, and get the desperately needed aid in to relieve the horrendous human suffering in Gaza.

“We must leverage all the information and resources at our disposal to make him do the right thing.”

