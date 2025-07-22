Blair urged to pay back thousands on discounted designer clothes, files show
Prime minister Tony Blair was advised to repay thousands of pounds in discounts which he received on designer clothes, according to newly-released official files.
Papers released to the National Archives show that No 10 officials recommended he should pay back more than £7,600 on items bought from Nicole Farhi and Paul Smith.
The discounts were negotiated by his wife Cherie’s controversial friend and style adviser, Carole Caplin, who bought clothes for Mrs Blair.
Ms Caplin told officials that because she bought the clothes wholesale she was able to to secure discounts of up to 60% – including on items bought for Mr Blair as well.
Discounts
However, officials were concerned that such large discounts would not be available to ordinary members of the public.
According to the files, between July 2001 to December 2002 the couple spent £8,021.50 with one designer alone – Nicole Farhi – when the retail price would have been £20,855.
It meant the total discount they received came to £12,8343, more than the total amount they spent.
Initially, officials advised that Mr Blair should repay the discounts he received in full – around £10,000 – and that Mrs Blair should pay back half the benefits she obtained – £28,000.
Clare Sumner, a No 10 official, wrote: “We are not arguing that anything has been done wrong, indeed nothing has. The issue is one of public perception.”
However, after discussions with the cabinet secretary Sir Andrew Turnbull it was agreed that Mrs Blair did not receive any “preferential or beneficial treatment” in her role as prime minister’s wife.
Confidentiality agreements
It was agreed, however, that the suppliers would in future have to sign confidentiality agreements to ensure there was no incentive for them to provide goods cheaply in order to exploit the fact they the prime minister’s wife wore their clothes.
But for Mr Blair, however, officials said they believed he still should pay the full amount, advising him to write cheques for to £1,116 to Paul Smith and £6,532 to Nicole Farhi.
Ms Sumner wrote: “For you, we still think the simplest thing is to pay for your clothes in full and that Carole should be made aware of this for the future.”
Mone, Johnson etc. and the rest and they pay back the millions to billions of loot they creamed from the UK then yeah, go after Blair for a few £k. Till then I will park this on the “meh” shelf.
Another item that came out was former BBC boss, Birt, writing to Blair on Mandelsons behalf after his 2 sackings suggesting the EU Commissioner post for Mandelson which he got months later, comparisons with Blair’s and Starmers over freebies and job for Mandelson.
It seems whether your Labour or Tory politicians of a certain ilk, the trough doesn’t mind which snouts are in it.
I don’t think anyone would care if it was free designer clothing as long as it went to charity after a few wears.
We are all still waiting for this guy to be held to account for war crimes. The weapons of mass destruction never existed and he knew it!