Blind Society urges cyclists to be more aware of road safety laws

The North Wales Society of the Blind is encouraging cyclists to be more aware of road safety laws regarding pavements and cycle lanes.

The appeal follows an increase in the number of cases of cyclists crashing into blind people. Bicycles and electric bikes and scooters are already banned from using pavements acorrding to the Highways Act.

But the Society also wants to draw attention to complaints from blind people and people living with sight loss who do not feel safe walking on pavements, shared spaces and cycle lanes.

Accident

The charity from Bangor, Gwynedd represents the blind and people living with sight loss, supporting them to be as independent as possible.

The latest accident happened on a street in a North Wales town last week when a blind man was hit by an electric bike. The man – who did not want to be named – said he’d been left shaken by the incident.

He said: “I was walking on the pavement with my guide dog when the bike came from behind and hit my arm.

“I had just taken off my high-visibility jacket and was holding it in my hand when it happened.

“I said: ‘What are you doing? And she said, in English: ‘I rang my bell but you didn’t get out of the way!”

The man said: “I heard the bell but there was so much noise from cars etc on the street. Also I had no idea which direction the bell was coming from.

“You don’t expect someone to come behind you like that on a bike.”

He said that the woman’s reaction was disgusting despite having his guide dog with him. Now NWSB has called on cyclists to be more aware of the existing road safety laws.

Strong appeal

NWSB chief executive Steven Thomas said: “We are issuing a strong appeal to cyclists: please do not ride on pavements, and please take greater care when passing people on shared cycle paths.

“Pavements are designed for pedestrians, and cycling on them puts vulnerable people – especially those with visual impairments – at serious risk.

“Even on shared paths, ringing your bell doesn’t guarantee it will be heard, or that the person knows which direction you’re coming from.

“Many of our blind and partially sighted service users rely on these fantastic shared spaces to travel independently and confidently. Sadly, some feel unsafe due to the speed and close passing of certain riders.

“The recent incident, in which a gentleman was struck by a bicycle and then verbally abused by the rider, is absolutely disgraceful and deeply upsetting.

“This kind of behaviour not only endangers lives – it undermines the spirit of inclusive, respectful public space. Thankfully, not all cyclists act with such disregard; many are thoughtful and courteous, and we commend

them.

“Please remember: not all disabilities are visible, and some people cannot see or hear well enough to move out of the way in time. Respect, patience, and spatial awareness aren’t optional – they’re essential to

keeping our communities safe and welcoming for everyone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

