Blood pressure monitors available to borrow from local libraries

The public can now borrow blood pressure monitors from community libraries and hubs, making it easier to check their blood pressure at home.

In the same way as library card holders can borrow books and other resources from facilities, members of the public in the Vale of Glamorgan can now take advantage of the new loan scheme that will allow them to keep track of their blood pressure at home.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council worked in partnership with the Cardiff and Vale Local Public Health Team and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to provide the scheme, delivering activity to help reduce health inequalities.

Cardiff Council has a similar scheme available at its own libraries and hubs.

One in three adults in the UK has high blood pressure but many don’t realise it. If untreated, high blood pressure can lead to health problems including stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vascular dementia and diabetes.

Being more aware of their blood pressure can enable individuals to make positive lifestyle changes such as such as getting active, keeping to a healthy weight, eating healthily, stopping smoking or taking medication, to avoid these negative outcomes.

However, even when people are advised to monitor their blood pressure, the cost of buying a device can be a barrier.

Now, monitors validated by the British and Irish Hypertension Society for home use are available to borrow for three-week periods to enable residents to carry out their own monitoring at home.

Customers will be provided with a booklet containing information about why it’s important to monitor blood pressure, causes of high blood pressure, how to use the device and record results and what to do if they are concerned about the readings they take.

Members of the community who would like to borrow a device but don’t currently have a library card can sign up for one at their local hub or library.

Cllr Rhiannon Birch, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Education, Arts and the Welsh Language, said: “Our libraries are much more than places to borrow books – they are accessible community spaces that play an increasingly important role in supporting people’s health and wellbeing.

“By allowing residents to borrow blood pressure monitors, libraries across the Vale are helping residents to look after their health, while removing cost as a barrier. Supporting people in this way can make a real difference in identifying and treating health issues earlier and help ease pressure on vital services over time too.”

Claire Beynon, Executive Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale UHB, added: “We are delighted to work in partnership with both local authorities to provide this innovative scheme.

“Many people can feel agitated when having their blood pressure taken in a healthcare setting, which can affect the accuracy of their reading.

“By borrowing a device from their local library or hub, customers can carry out the monitoring in the comfort of their own home and take action to improve their own health.”