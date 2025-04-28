Blood test prototype research from Welsh university can detect deadly diseases

A new prototype blood test for infectious diseases designed to be delivered and analysed at the point of care has the potential to save lives across the developing world.

Research from Bangor University in Wales and Abertay University in Dundee, Scotland has produced a prototype flow through assay test capable of detecting up to five infections, with results able to be quickly analysed and communicated via a specialist smartphone app.

The research was supported by Unicef and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and builds on global efforts to combat infectious diseases killing millions across developing nations.

The testing process has the potential to significantly speed up diagnostics that would previously have taken weeks by providing on the spot data and is also far more affordable than the current testing model that requires analysis in a lab.

Samples

Using tuberculosis as a pilot case, the researchers designed the test – which works similarly to a lateral flow device – to be capable of detecting a range of infections and, importantly, to detect more than one infection at a time.

The research project used serum samples provided by the WHO from countries where TB is common.

They produced a prototype test which used a new in-house method for producing the antibody-coated gold nanoparticles required for it to be effective.

The team then worked to transform the prototype from a single measurement into a multi-disease screening tool by using a newly designed wax-printed background that allowed for simultaneous testing of up to five responses. This work provided the ability for results to be delivered within 15 minutes and reduced the test costs.

The test showed a sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 63% in detecting TB, meaning it can accurately identify cases while providing a good screening test for remote locations.

Analysis

A smartphone application (RAP-TBS) was developed to provide a quantitative analysis of the test results. This means that the test could be performed directly in remote villages, providing immediate results and reducing the need for patients to travel significant distances to access laboratory facilities, often the case in countries where traditional laboratory infrastructure is lacking.

To bring the test to market, further research will focus on extending the shelf life of the detection reagents, refining precision, and collaborating with healthcare providers to integrate the tool into existing healthcare systems.

The research was led by Professor Christopher Gwenin of Abertay Unversity’s Faculty of Social and Applied Sciences, in collaboration with Professor Mark Baird, of Bangor University, whose team developed the molecules used to detect particular mycobacterial infections. The work was also carried out by the late Joanne Hacking, a PhD researcher on the project.

Development

Professor Baird, now Emeritus Professor at Bangor University said: “With further development, this innovative device has real potential to provide a very rapid screening tool for the diagnosis not only of TB, but also of other significant human and animal infections caused by mycobacteria.

“TB remains one of the major causes of death worldwide, despite being both preventable and treatable and, with further development, this research has the potential to make a real impact.

“In many parts of the world, patients wait weeks—sometimes months—for a diagnosis, during which time infections can spread unchecked.”

Professor Gwenin said: “The development of this prototype blood test represents a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation, offering rapid detection and potentially life-saving diagnoses for multiple infectious diseases in remote areas.

“Improving our ability to detect and treat cases of TB and the many other diseases that blight the developing world is an important stream of work and an area where further R&D investment is required to maintain momentum.

“The ability to detect TB rapidly could transform the diagnosis timeline and this is particularly vital in rural areas, where people lack access to adequate diagnostic services. Although still in the prototype phase, this research lays the groundwork for a scalable, mobile, and data-driven solution to tackle some of the world’s most persistent infectious diseases.”

Impact

The potential impact of improving testing in developing nations is significant, with tuberculosis remaining one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming approximately 1.25 million lives annually – more than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

According to the WHO, an additional US$ 22 billion is needed annually for TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care to achieve the global target by 2027 agreed at the 2023 UN high level-meeting on TB.

The research was funded by the Welsh Government A4B programme, with TB specimen samples provided from the UNICEF/UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases. Novarum collaborated on the project in developing the RAP-TBS smartphone application.

The full research report is available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

