Blow for Cardiff Airport as airline pulls winter flights

Nation.Cymru staff

A popular airline has confirmed it has withdrawn all services between Cardiff and its Spanish destinations for the upcoming winter season.

In news revealed by Cardiff Airport News and Information it was confirmed that low-cost airline Vueling has withdrawn all services between Cardiff Airport and Alicante and Malaga for the up-coming Winter 2026-27 season.

Vueling, the Spanish operator owned by the multi-national International Airlines Group (IAG), had planned to operate a three times weekly service to Alicante alongside a short season of flights to Malaga over the Christmas and New Year period.

However, the airline recently suspended the sale of flights across both routes beyond the end of the summer season ending in late October.

Many travellers contacted CAN&I to say they had received cancellation notices for services departing in late October and during the month of November. This was followed by Cardiff Airport removing all references to Vueling from its winter schedule online.

CAN&I said it had approached both Vueling and Cardiff Airport for comment regarding the situation over recent days and both confirmed the routes will cease after October 24th, 2026.

A spokesperson for Vueling said: “Vueling has no plans to operate flights to and from Cardiff for the winter season. Customers affected should contact our customer services team or their booking agent should they have any queries. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Cardiff Airport added: “We are disappointed that Vueling has taken the decision to withdraw its Cardiff to Alicante service for the winter season.

“Alicante remains a popular destination from Cardiff, with TUI and Ryanair continuing to offer direct flights this winter. We remain focused on working with our airline partners to grow our route network and give customers across Wales greater choice from Cardiff.

“We would encourage any customers affected by Vueling’s decision to contact the airline directly regarding their booking and to explore the alternative travel options available from Cardiff.”

READ MORE NATION CYMRU STORIES ABOUT CARDIFF AIRPORT HERE

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