Blue Light Card extends to teachers

Finance expert Martin Lewis has encouraged teachers, who might not know they are now eligible, to sign up to Blue Light Card – a discount service for the NHS, care sector and armed forces.

Blue Light Card is the discount service for the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces, providing members with thousands of discounts online and on the high street.

Costing £4.99, members of the Blue Light community can register for 2-years access to more than 15,000 discounts from large national retailers to local businesses across categories including holidays, cars, days out, fashion, gifts, insurance, phones, and many more.

Teachers

With many assuming the card is only for those in the NHS, Martin Lewis has publicised the new criteria, with eligibility extended to teaching and support staff working in the following settings:

Early years and primary schools

Secondary schools and sixth form colleges

Special schools, referral units and centrally employed staff

A Blue Light Card costs £4.99 for two years’ access, but since you’re more than likely to save more than a fiver over those two years, it’s well worth it.

Some of the biggest discounts available with a Blue Light Card include 10% off booking.com and jet2holidays, alongside 20% national express. Other brands offering Blue Light Card discounts include Nike, Apple, JD sports, Starbucks, Asda and Samsung.

Eligibility

You can check for any restaurant or retailer by checking through the Blue Light Card app or asking a shop assistant in-store.

The Blue Light Card offers 15,000+ discounts from major retailers and local businesses, and for those who use Google Chrome, you can install the free Blue Light Card Chrome extension, which automatically checks if the website you’re visiting offers a discount.

You can see the full eligibility list on the Blue Light Card website.

