Blue Plaque unveiled for local legend draws criticism for being in English only

A commemorative blue plaque celebrating the life of an iconic broadcaster and Archdruid has drawn criticism for being in English only.

Located in Park Street in Bridgend the plaque was dedicated to ‘Wil Ifan’, The Reverend William Evans, who was a former minister, poet, and broadcaster as well as Archdruid of Wales.

He was also known as a journalist, with a regular column in the Western Mail, and was said to have been a frequent commentator on BBC Wales radio and TV.

The latest of the town’s plaques was recently revealed by the grandson of ‘Wil Ifan’, Elwyn Evans, in front of guests at 14 Park Street, Bridgend.

These included three generations of the Evans family, the mayors of both Bridgend town and county council, and town councillors.

Pride

Elwyn said: “My grandfather, Tadcu, loved this town, and the people of this town loved him. He lived here for more than 50 years and he died here.

“I am proud and honoured, on behalf of the family and the people of Bridgend, to be unveiling this plaque today.”

A spokesman for Bridgend Town Council said: “From 1909, in his mid-20s, the Rev William Evans was Minister at the English Congregational Church in Wyndham Street.

“In 1913, at the age of only 30 and already an established poet, he won the prestigious poetry crown at the National Eisteddfod in Abergavenny.

“In 1917 as the family moved to Cardiff to continue the ministry he won his second poetry crown at the Eisteddfod in Birkenhead. Returning from Cardiff to Bridgend in 1925 he won his third in Pwllheli.

“Wil Ifan lived at 78 Park Street from 1925 until his retirement in 1949. The family moved to a flat on Park Street until they moved into number 14 in 1952.

“Wil Ifan was also a journalist, with a regular column in the Western Mail, a commentator, frequently on BBC Wales radio and TV in Welsh and English, and a lecturer.

“From 1947 to 1950 Wil Ifan served as Archdruid of the National Eisteddfod – an honour commemorated at the Eisteddfod in Bridgend in 1948 with a plaque at the stone circle.

“Wil died in Bridgend in 1968 at the age of 85, a remarkable man revered still throughout Wales and beyond, and whose books live on.”

Criticism

The mayor of Bridgend Town, Councillor Ian Williams, thanked the family for assisting with research and for travelling back to Bridgend from all over the UK to attend the unveiling.

Bridgend Town Council’s Blue Plaque Scheme is set up to recognise significant contributions made to the area and commemorates notable people within the wards of Morfa, Oldcastle, and Newcastle.

As reported by Golwg, however, the plaque has drawn criticism for only using the English language.

Golwg shared a quote from social media commentator, Yr Hen Ddeurodiwr, who wrote in Welsh which has been translated as: ““Well done Bridgend Council for remembering one of the town’s famous residents.

“But it’s an empty step to forget to put the Welsh on it if you want to inaugurate an Archdruid and a crowned poet!”

Academic Robert Rhys, also writing in Welsh, added: “It is “hard to believe” that a monolingual plaque has been installed.

“Only English – hard to believe, a hundred years after Wil Ifan won the Pwllheli crown in 1925,”

“An MA thesis on his work was drawn up by Mari George, the poet and writer from the same town (under the guidance of Hywel Teifi).

“The term ‘priest’ is not suitable for a Nonconformist minister either!”

