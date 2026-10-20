Blue Plaque unveiled for Welsh industrialist and pioneer of America’s iron industry

Nation Cymru staff

A special assembly has been held to unveil a Blue Plaque honouring David Thomas – an influential ironmaster behind remarkable achievements both in Wales and the United States.

Born in 1794 in Wernddu near Pontardawe David Thomas was an internationally significant industrial pioneer. Educated within what is now Neath Port Talbot, he later moved to Pennsylvania where his innovations helped transform the iron and steel industry on both sides of the Atlantic.

David Thomas became known as the “Father of the American Iron Industry” earning him the affectionate nickname of “Papa” (which is included on the Blue Plaque). He was posthumously inducted into the Iron and Steel Hall of Fame in 2023.

The work of David Thomas also has strong local resonance today. The development of blast furnace technology became central to the steel industry which became a significant part of Port Talbot’s identity for decades.

Shortly before the Blue Plaque was revealed at Alltwen Primary School, pupils gave a presentation and performed songs based on what the industrialist had achieved throughout his life.

David Thomas was born at Ty-Llwyd Farm in Wernddu (Neath Port Talbot) in 1794 and spent his formative years in the area.

He attended a school in Alltwen before progressing to Neath Academy and completing a five-year apprenticeship at Neath Abbey Iron Works, one of the most important industrial sites in Wales at the time.

Mr Thomas later worked at the Ynyscedwyn Ironworks in Ystradgynlais, where he spent more than two decades developing his expertise as an ironmaster. During this period, he became recognised as one of the leading figures in the British iron industry.

In 1839, David Thomas emigrated to Pennsylvania in the United States, where rich deposits of anthracite coal provided the ideal conditions to apply his pioneering techniques.

Pioneer

His innovations helped transform the iron and steel industry on both sides of the Atlantic.

His greatest achievement happened in Wales in 1837 when he successfully developed a method of smelting iron ore using anthracite coal and a hot blast furnace. The result was an easy method to produce anthracite iron the Blast furnace which revolutionised industry in the Swansea Valley.

In 1839, David Thomas and his family emigrated to Pennsylvania, Lehigh County America. The area was rich in anthracite coal and Iron ore – the perfect setting for Thomas’s creation.

Within a year of David Thomas arriving in Pennsylvania, the first successful anthracite iron furnace in the US was in operation. This breakthrough made the production of iron more efficient and commercially viable, helping to advance the Industrial Revolution.

The blue plaque was nominated by Independent Councillor for Rhos, Cllr Bob Woolford and is now on display outside Alltwen Primary School.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Bob Woolford said: “David Thomas shaped industry across Wales and then later took his expertise to America and shaped America’s too. The pupils told his story very well. He thoroughly deserves to be recognised and remembered.”

Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “The achievements of David Thomas demonstrate the historical importance of Neath Port Talbot as a centre of industrial innovation and engineering excellence.

“The development of blast furnace technology became central to the steel industry, which as we know has been a significant part of Port Talbot’s identity for decades.”

Cabinet Member for Education and Early Years, Cllr Nia Jenkins said: “It’s been a brilliant educational experience for pupils of Alltwen Primary School to learn about this influential industrialist in their community.

“This Blue Plaque highlights and celebrates Neath Port Talbot’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution and may even inspire pupils to later pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) just like David Thomas did.”

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