Blueprint for defence spending will be a ‘step up’, Starmer vows amid delay

The Defence Investment Plan will be published before the Nato summit in Turkey, beginning on July 7, the Prime Minister also announced.

The blueprint for Britain’s defence spending will be “another step up” in the amount spent on the military, Sir Keir Starmer has vowed.

The plan has been delayed since last year because of a stand-off within the Cabinet over costs, reporting by The Times has suggested.

The boost to defence spending is said to be worth more than £18 billion, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Prime Minister are reportedly considering watering down the amount over concerns it is unaffordable.

Speaking during a visit to a defence contractor in Wiltshire, Sir Keir said the investment plan would provide the cash for the “capability” outlined in last year’s Strategic Defence Review.

In a speech during the visit, the Prime Minister said: “That is the plan that says here’s the money that goes with the capability.

“We bring the two together, and it is another step up, it is another increase in spending, but it is necessary, it’s the right thing to do to defend our country.”

Sir Keir later added: “That will now be published before the Nato summit, which is in just a few weeks’ time.”

Earlier, the Chief of the Defence Staff warned now is the “most dangerous period” in decades for the UK and the country needs to prepare for potential “longer conflicts”.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said Russia was “probing, challenging, testing our defences” including through “cyber attacks or trying to smuggle technology, and reckless sabotage and assassination attempts”.

Sir Richard told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “This is the most dangerous time I have known in my working life.

“And it is important that society and all of us recognise and understand that, and that may mean that we need to make different choices and different priorities.”

The defence investment plan, known as the Dip, was originally slated for publication last autumn but has been repeatedly delayed.

Some in Westminster had expected the plan to be published this week, exactly a year on from the strategic defence review that called for a Dip.

The Chief of the Defence Staff later added: “Over the last two decades we have been preparing for shorter wars and for conflicts that are confined and limited, what we need to ready ourselves for is potentially much greater, longer conflicts, as we’ve seen in Ukraine.”

Sir Richard said drones and autonomous systems are “going to become increasingly important in the future of warfare” and are an area where the UK needs “to invest more and enhance our capability”.

Ministers have been repeatedly criticised over the delay to the Dip, with Commons Defence Committee chairman Tan Dhesi saying Britain’s military and defence industry “need to know where we stand and where we are going”.