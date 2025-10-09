Bluestone becomes UK’s first fossil fuel free holiday resort

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire has become the first holiday park in the UK to be completely fossil fuel free in all its purchased energy.

The five star holiday resort committed to an ambitious plan at the start of this year to finalise operating solely on renewable sources of energy, which as of September 2025 is now complete.

Alongside an on-site solar park, the largest of its kind in UK hospitality which generates a third of the resort’s annual electricity needs…

Bluestone signed a 12-month contract with Ecotricity starting April 2025 for the supply of renewable energy, and a small NHH supply to cover the Black Pool Mill Heritage Restaurant.

The small vehicle fleet is now entirely electric; its tractors run on hydrotreated vegetable oil instead of diesel.

Cooking at all food and beverage outlets is carried out using BioLPG which is made from food waste, instead of mains gas.

Back-up boilers have switched from being powered by kerosene to hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Transition

Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone, said: “We purchase a huge amount of energy across the resort and have now completed the final stages of taking all our energy away from fossil fuels into certified renewables.

“Our Blue Lagoon was amongst the first water parks in the world heated with local renewable biomass. It uses waste products from local sawmills and other waste timber products to heat the water, and solar gain thanks to the building’s windows which act like a big greenhouse keeping it warm.

“In 2025 we’ve transitioned all remaining parts, like back-up boilers for the Blue Lagoon water park, so that Bluestone is now a resort entirely run on purchased fuel that is fossil fuel free.”

Milestone

Marten continues: “As part of showcasing a way forward for the responsible operation of holiday resorts, we have even taken our main contractors with us on the journey.

“Across the resort, people strimming hedges and cutting trees not employed directly by Bluestone have also decarbonised their fuels switching to electric strimmers and hydrotreated vegetable oil, or HVO fuels, to power their mowers.”

Becoming entirely fossil fuel free on all purchased energy is a significant milestone particularly for Bluestone’s founder, William McNamara, who in 2004 – the same year the United Nations coined the term ESG – outlined a regenerative tourism vision in his ‘Green Book’, supporting local communities, the third sector, and biodiversity.

In July 2025, a Which? survey of 1,700 holiday makers ranked Bluestone as the third best holiday park in the UK, above Center Parcs and Haven which placed at ninth and tenth place respectively. Bluestone is the only holiday park to be recognised with a King’s Award in Sustainable Development.

