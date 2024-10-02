Bluestone National Park Resort unveils new three-hectare solar farm to power resort

Bluestone National Park Resort has launched a three-hectare solar farm which will power a third of the resort.

The launch, which took place this week, is a significant milestone for the holiday park – voted third best in the UK for the second time running by Which? – and forms an integral part of Bluestone’s £30 million investment strategy to expand its facilities while championing sustainability projects to further protect and enhance the local area.

The solar farm setup, with a lifespan of 40 years, aims to secure the long-term viability of Bluestone. Over a year, the solar farm is expected to generate around 3,000 mwh of electricity which could power up to 1,200 homes.

It comprises of 6,200 solar panels and is expected to save around 675 tonnes of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere a year – the equivalent of taking 329 diesel vehicles off the road for a year.

Growing popularity

Not only is Bluestone reducing its carbon footprint, but they’ve recently reported their highest summer sales figures since opening in 2008, proving that sustainable initiatives don’t come at the cost of profitability.

Sustainability is becoming an increasing “must” for consumers when booking a no-fly break. As Mintel’s 2024 data reveals, travellers are increasingly favouring convenience and responsible environmental credentials while booking a holiday, with six in 10 prioritising sustainability as a critical factor in their decision-making process.

Bluestone’s director of sustainability, Marten Lewis, said: “We’re pleased to open the solar farm. With the project approved over 18 months ago, the team have been working hard to ensure it’s up and running by the end of summer.

“This contributes to our wider commitment to sustainable development, as we drive down our carbon emissions. Of course, one of our main aims is to successfully balance tourism with sustainability, and our record summer figures show that they can in fact go hand in hand.

“The solar farm complements the existing initiatives onsite, including a food recycling scheme, staff-commute bus services, onsite electric buggies for guest transport, and using locally sourced biomass to heat the Blue Lagoon Water Park.

“As we work hard to achieve net zero status by 2040, the solar farm is a key milestone in our work to reduce our carbon footprint, foster a positive impact on the environment and ensure that we are true to our ambitions in response to the nature and climate emergencies.”

The solar project was undertaken by suppliers, JJP Services Ltd, Hardens, Hornbill, Ability Power and Tillott Renewable Contracting and in collaboration with the National Grid.

