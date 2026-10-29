Bluetongue confirmed on nearly 500 Welsh farms

Nation.Cymru staff

Bluetongue has been confirmed on nearly 500 farms in Wales, prompting the chief veterinary officer to urge farmers to prepare now for next year.

Dr Richard Irvine warned that Wales could face the devastating effects experienced in south-west England this summer and urged livestock keepers to speak to their vets about vaccination.

“We are now reaching a significant milestone, with almost 500 farms across Wales with confirmed BTV-3 cases this season,” he said.

“Vaccination is the only viable long-term measure to protect livestock against Bluetongue.

“Bluetongue will persist over the winter, so it is essential to be prepared for the recurrence of this disease next year.”

Figures published on October 26 recorded 493 affected premises in Wales. The totals count premises where the disease has been confirmed, rather than individual infected animals.

Dr Irvine said the continuing spread of bluetongue serotype 3, known as BTV-3, underlined the need for early action.

“We have seen the devastating impacts in areas like south-west England this summer, and the same could well happen in Wales next year,” he said.

Early vaccine orders would help suppliers anticipate demand and reduce the risk of farmers being unable to obtain doses when cases rise.

“Talk with your vet to plan and place BTV-3 vaccine orders in good time,” Dr Irvine said.

Bluetongue is spread mainly by infected biting midges and affects animals including sheep, cattle, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas. It does not infect people and poses no risk to public health or food safety.

Signs can include mouth and nose sores, swelling, fever and lameness in sheep, and lethargy, nasal discharge and reduced milk production in cattle. The disease can cause abortions and deaths, although some infected adult cattle display few or no signs.

Farmers are also being urged to check the health and vaccination status of replacement animals before bringing them onto their holdings.

“Knowing the signs of disease and sourcing stock safely also remain essential steps every keeper can take,” Dr Irvine said.

Keepers who suspect bluetongue should contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately on 0300 303 8268.