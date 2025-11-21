Bluey arrives at Cardiff Airport to celebrate launch of Welsh language Blŵi on S4C

Bluey has arrived at Cardiff Airport to launch the Welsh language version of the hit global television series.

Blŵi has been dubbed in Welsh for the first time by the production company Tinopolis and can be seen on S4C from Tuesday 30 December as part of Cyw’s programs for children.

The series – originally created of Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio – will be broadcast every Tuesday and Thursday, so viewers can enjoy Blue during and beyond Christmas.

The show follows the adorable Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit) and her little sister Bingo.

Blue uses her boundless energy to play games that develop in unexpected and funny ways, bringing her family and the whole community into her world of fun.

Blŵi was welcomed to Cardiff Airport by Year 2 pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc, which is nearby in Barry, as well as presenters Cyw, Griff and Dafydd on Friday (November 21).

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Education and Children’s Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted that Blwy has arrived in Wales to a warm Welsh welcome.

“Her arrival has been something that our young viewers have been waiting for for a long time and the excitement that she is finally here is something that I will treasure as a commissioner.”

Cecilia Persson, Managing Director, Children and Families at BBC Studios, added: “We’re delighted that Bluey has joined the S4C family. The show’s playful and heartwarming stories connect with families everywhere, and it’s great that viewers in Wales can now enjoy Blueyin their own language.”

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Blue to Cardiff Airport and to Wales. It’s great to be able to help bring this much-loved character to young viewers and families across the country.”

Following its Australian debut in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world and is now one of the most watched animated television series globally.

The phenomenon has won an Emmy and BAFTA Award and is broadcast in over 140 countries.

In 2024, the English series Bluey was the most watched series worldwide on Disney+ (based on the number of visits), the most streamed show (Nielsen), and also the most streamed show in the first half of 2025 in the United States.

It also holds the No.1 position as the best children’s show on CBeebies 2 and Disney+ in the UK 3 .