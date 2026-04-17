Board to oversee £20m investment plan for local community

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A board is being set up to oversee how £20m of investment is spent in a south Wales community over the next decade.

The Rhondda Fach is one of 284 places across the UK to receive up to £20m over 10 years as part of the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme aimed at building stronger communities, creating thriving places, and empowering people to take back control.

To deliver the Pride in Place programme neighbourhood boards are being set up in every funded neighbourhood.

Each board will be led by an independent chair with the aim being that this is someone who can “bring communities together to share their ideas in an open and collaborative way and provide executive leadership to guide the board and ensure the effective delivery of this significant investment.” Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has said.

Once appointed the chair will lead the process of recruiting and convening the board with an “inclusive and representative” selection of people from across the local community with the support of the council and the local MP.

Boards must have at least eight members and at least 51% of members should live or work within the boundaries of the neighbourhood.

The board will be responsible for developing a Pride in Place plan for the area by November 2026 setting out a 10-year vision and an initial four-year investment plan with investment priorities for driving positive change.

The council is looking for board members who are living or working in the Rhondda Fach, or have a deep connection to the area, are deeply connected to the community and committed to making it an even better place to live, can actively participate in decision-making processes representing the interests of the neighbourhood regardless of personal or organisational affiliation, and will ensure that local people feel heard and have confidence that funding is being spent efficiently, effectively, and compliantly.

The role of board member is voluntary but to ensure that candidates who might otherwise be unable to put themselves forward can apply reasonable expenses incurred can be paid.

Board members will need to commit to a minimum of four board meetings a year involving meeting attendance and preparation plus additional development or engagement sessions as required.

The role will be more intensive in the first six months when board members will also need to commit time to engage with the community and to support the development of the Pride in Place plan, the council said.

The neighbourhood board will receive ongoing support from the council as the accountable body with responsibility for financial administration and transparency of governance.

Those interested can complete an expression of interest form by emailing [email protected] for a pack and these must be submitted by Friday, May 8.