Board unveiled in next step for £20 million regeneration plan for seaside town

A board has been unveiled to lead the next chapter of an ambitious £20 million, 10-year regeneration journey for a seaside town.

Developed in partnership with the UK Government through the Pride in Place programme, the Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl plan has been conditionally approved, an important milestone that moves the seaside resort into its next planned phase of engagement and community input.

This will ensure the refreshed Board can build on the foundations in place and help further shape and define the plan’s deliverables.

New members bring a strong mix of knowledge and experience, including Justin Bell (Community/Tourism), Julie Pierce (Community/Third Sector), Leonie Wainwright (Community/Regeneration), Linzi Jones (Community/DVSC), Emma Watling (Community/Health), and Jonathan Pico (Community/Faith), alongside Simon Keeting as the Community Police representative.

This revamped Board marks a renewed push to keep momentum going and open up more ways for people to get involved. Alongside it, themed Action Groups will be established, giving residents, businesses and organisations practical opportunities to help turn ideas into action.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of the Our Rhyl Board, said: “The response from the community over the past year has been incredible. We’ve heard from thousands of people in so many different ways, and that’s what gives this plan its strength.

“As we move forward, the refreshed Board brings new energy and fresh perspectives, but our focus stays the same – listening and working alongside the people of Rhyl. We want even more people to get involved and shape what comes next.”

Over the past 12 months, engagement has taken place right across the town, from the promenade and high street to Queen’s Market, the library and the Women’s Centre, through workshops, surveys, pop-ups, events and direct conversations.

The summer survey alone received more than 550 responses, with nearly four in five participants living or working in Rhyl. Business workshops ensured local employers had their say, while youth and third-sector engagement has been wide-reaching.

Social media response

Online, the conversation has grown just as quickly. Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl now has a digital community of more than 2,000 followers.

On TikTok, content has generated over 220,000 views, 5,000 likes, more than 400 comments and nearly 1,000 shares alongside strong engagement on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook groups and local media.

The town’s youth have played a major role. Denbighshire Youth Service has reached more than 300 young people through 18 street-based sessions, five focus groups and a 10-episode podcast series.

At the same time, Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council gathered insight from over 40 organisations, highlighting priorities such as tackling poverty, reducing isolation, improving mental health and creating more opportunities for young people.

These findings reflect wider research, including a 2025 resident survey and Rhyl’s placemaking plan, capturing more than 2,500 local voices and reinforcing key priorities like high street renewal and more activities for children and young people.

Craig added: “We’ve reached an important point, but this is really about what happens next. The level of engagement so far shows just how much people care about Rhyl’s future.

“With the new Board and Action Groups to follow, we’re opening things up even further. In alignment with UK Government, we want to build on this momentum and make sure local people are shaping the plan every step of the way.”

As the programme moves forward, the focus remains clear: Rhyl’s regeneration is being shaped by its people, with more opportunities ahead to get involved and make a difference.

For more information, follow Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl on social media or visit Our Rhyl – A New Future for Rhyl.