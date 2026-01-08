Body believed to be that of missing Welshman found in Malaysia

Mark Counsell, 31, from Pontypool, was travelling in south-east Asia but disappeared after calling his family to wish them a happy holiday.

A body believed to be that of a Welshman who was reported missing after calling his family on Christmas Day has been found in Malaysia.

Gwent Police had issued an appeal earlier this week for Mr Counsell who was believed to be in either Thailand or the Kuala Lumpur area of Malaysia.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said: “We received a report that a body of a man had been found by Malaysian Police on Wednesday January 7.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Mark Counsell have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.”