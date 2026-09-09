Body found for missing teenager who was swept out to sea on family holiday

Rod Minchin, Press Association

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old boy who got into difficulty in the sea while on a family holiday.

The emergency services launched a hunt after the teenager went missing on August 30 at Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said three people had got into difficulty at the beach and two were able to return themselves to the shore.

Teams from the police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI launched a search for the teenager who was visiting the area on holiday from Yorkshire.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a body has been found during the search for a 15-year-old boy who was reported to have gotten into difficulty at Marloes Sands, Milford Haven on Sunday August 30.

“Next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

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