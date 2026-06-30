Body found in park identified as missing teenager Lilly Jones

Eleanor Storey and Rod Minchin, Press Association

A body found in a South Wales park is that of missing teenager Lilly Jones, police have confirmed.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday accused of murdering Lilly, also 14.

Gwent Police said formal identification has now taken place following the discovery of her body in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina on June 22.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas said: “Our thoughts remain with Lilly’s family and friends at this difficult time. Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“I want to reiterate that it is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.

“The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons and should not be done so by anyone else on social media platforms.

“We still have officers in the area and I’d like to thank the local community for the continued support they have shown us in the last week as we have been undertaking inquiries.”

On Monday, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a trial date beginning on November 23, which is due to last four weeks.

The youth, who did not enter a plea to the murder charge, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

The boy, from the Blaenau Gwent area of south-east Wales, was previously described by police as white British.

Lilly was last seen in High Street, Blaina, at around 6.50pm on June 20.

Parts of Pilgrims Park, which is adjacent to the A467 in Blaina, were cordoned off after her body was discovered.

Lilly was a student at Brynmawr Foundation School.

‘Deeply saddened’

Head teacher Gerard McNamara previously said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of one of our pupils, Lilly Jones.

“She was a valued member of our school community, known for her kindness, warmth, and bubbly personality.

“Her loss will be felt profoundly by students, staff, and all who knew her.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“The school is providing support to pupils and staff who have been affected, and we are working closely with relevant agencies to ensure that help is available to anyone who needs it.”