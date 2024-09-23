Body found in search for missing Newport man

A body has been found in a river by police officers in the search for a missing Newport man.

Richard Garner, 64, was last seen at a boating lake on Llanfrecha Way, Cwmbran, at around 4.30pm on Saturday (21 September).

Gwent Police launched an appeal for information to find him but officers say a body they believe to be him was sadly found in the river on Sunday (September 22).

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Richard have been informed.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

