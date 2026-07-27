Body found on beach confirmed as missing kayaker

Nation.Cymru staff

A body discovered on a beach has been identified as one of two men who went missing while kayaking off the north Wales coast.

North Wales Police said the body of Connor Parfitt was found after officers were called to reports of a body on Aberystwyth beach at around 12.30pm on Sunday, July 26.

Mr Parfitt had been reported missing after he was last seen kayaking with Simon Wilson off the coast of Pwllheli last week.

Police confirmed Mr Parfitt’s family and the coroner have been informed.

Searches are continuing for Mr Wilson, who remains missing, with officers continuing to support his family.

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “My thoughts remain with both Connor and Simon’s families at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the teams involved in the searches.

“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches over the last six days.

“We continue to appeal for any information or sightings of Simon to contact us quoting reference O120829.”

Anyone with information that could assist the search for Mr Wilson is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference O120829.

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