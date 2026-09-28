Body of 20-year-old man recovered from Eryri lake

Nation.Cymru staff

The body of a 20-year-old man has been recovered from a lake in Eryri following a major search involving police, emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers.

Mahammed Maim Islan, from London, was found in Llyn Glaslyn shortly before midday on Sunday (27 September).

North Wales Police received a report shortly before 7pm on Saturday that a man had got into difficulty in the lake and was missing.

Emergency services attended alongside members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a search of the area began.

The operation resumed on Sunday morning with assistance from the Joint Underwater Search Team.

Police said Mr Islan’s body was found and recovered shortly before midday.

Chief Inspector Steve Pawson, of North Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“The Coroner has been informed and enquiries are now underway.

“I would like to express my thanks to all emergency responders and mountain rescue volunteers who responded to this incident.”

Mr Islan’s family described him as a “bright and remarkable young man with a promising future ahead of him”.

In a statement, they said: “Mahammed was a devoted son, a loving brother, and a cherished friend whose kindness and character touched the lives of all who knew him.

“His untimely passing has left his family, friends, and wider community heartbroken.

“He will be remembered for the joy he brought to others, the memories he created, and the positive impact he had on those fortunate enough to cross his path.

“Mahammed will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by everyone who knew him.”

The family also thanked everyone involved in the search and recovery operation.

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