Body of former BBC Radio Cymru editor found

The body of a man who went missing from Cardiff on New Year’s Eve has been found.

Aled Glynne Davies was reported missing by his family after he went for a walk alone in Cardiff at around 10:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Appeals for information on the 65 year old’s whereabouts were launched by South Wales Police and the BBC, who Aled previously worked for as an editor for BBC Radio Cymru.

Journalists and members of the public took part in sharing information across social media in the hope of finding Aled.

South Wales Police confirmed today that a body believed to be Aled had been found in Cardiff Bay.

In an Instagram post, Aled’s son confirmed his father’s body was found in the river this morning.

Gruffudd Glyn said in the social media post: “Thank you so much for all your efforts. We are heartbroken to announce that Dad was discovered in the river this morning.

“Now it’s time for us all to relax. Let us all celebrate Dad’s life.”

More to follow.

