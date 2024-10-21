Body wearing wetsuit found in reservoir in Wales

The body of a person wearing a wetsuit has been found in the Claerwen Reservoir in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for help to identify the person who the force said is believed to be male.

Officers went to the reservoir after receiving a call from someone who had seen a body in the water just before 8.30am on Friday.

Initial inquiries, including checking missing people records with neighbouring police forces, have so far failed to confirm the person’s identity.

Personal property

A police spokesperson said: “If you have visited the Claerwen Reservoir or the surrounding area within the last six to eight weeks and noticed any unattended personal property such as bags, clothes, shoes, or anything else that stood out, please get in touch.

“We’d like to hear from you whether you saw something that caught your attention and left it there, or you removed it from the area.”

The force also wants to hear from anyone who thinks they may know the person whose body was found.

Anyone with information can contact the force online here or by email at [email protected].

They can also direct message Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or call 101, quoting reference 64 of October 18 2024.

