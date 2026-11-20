Stephen Price

ITV News at Ten Presenter Paul Brand made history last night, aptly introducing a news item on the Welsh-language dub of Star Wars in Cymraeg.

Leading in to the Welsh feature, he quipped: “And one for the Welsh speakers everywhere now,” before switching into Welsh to continue – something he said he’s not done for around twenty years.

He said, translated: “Finally: The film franchise Star Wars will be fifty years old next year.

“To mark the occasion, the original movie is being dubbed in Welsh.

“As you can hear, we couldn’t resist joining in the fun.

“It’ll be shown on Christmas day, giving a whole new generation the chance to enjoy the iconic film in their mother tongue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Williams – ITV News (@rhyswilliamsnews)

Brand is UK Editor of ITV News. He has been presenter of current affairs programme Tonight since 2022 and is also a regular presenter of ITV News at Ten, Good Morning Britain and a radio show on LBC. He was formerly a political correspondent for ITV News.

Hailing from Bridgend and St Athan, Brand went on to study at Oxford University and has picked up a string of awards over the years, including Broadcaster of the Year at the PinkNews Awards and Political Journalist of the Year, Scoop of the Year and Home News Coverage of the Year at the 2023 Royal Television Society Awards for his reports exposing the partygate scandal.

This year, Brand’s book on assisted dying titled Fight to the Death: Human Stories from the Assisted Dying Debate, was published to critical acclaim, sharing real-life accounts from both sides of the assisted dying debate—including people living with severe pain seeking end-of-life autonomy and families grieving difficult choices

Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd celebrated at landmark Cardiff screening

The red carpet was rolled out in Cardiff last night for a special screening of Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd, celebrating the first-ever Welsh-language dub of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Produced by Lucasfilm and Disney in collaboration with S4C and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, the Welsh-language version will air across all S4C platforms on Christmas Day.

Some of Wales’ most internationally recognised actors lead the voice cast, including Emmy Award-winning Matthew Rhys as Han Solo, BAFTA-winning Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Star Wars veteran and BAFTA Cymru winner Mark Lewis Jones takes on the role of Darth Vader, while rising talent Osian Morgan voices Luke Skywalker.

The wider Welsh cast includes Llyr Ifans (C-3PO), Nia Roberts (Aunt Beru), Ioan Hefin (Uncle Owen), Richard Harrington (Grand Moff Tarkin), Owain Arthur (Red Leader), Rhodri Meilir (Gold Leader), Richard Elfyn (General Tagge) and Steffan Donnelly (General Motti).

The Welsh-language dub was directed by Ellyn Stern and produced by Michael Kohn, Director of Distribution Operations at Lucasfilm.

Lynwen Brennan, the Welsh-born Co-President of Lucasfilm, said: “I’m so pleased that Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd will bring a galaxy far, far away closer to the people of Wales, a nation with a rich history of storytelling, who can now enjoy A New Hope in their native language.

“As someone who was born and raised in Wales, seeing the audience reaction to iconic Star Wars moments retold in the Welsh language was a moment of great pride, and whether people are watching for the first time or the hundredth time, I have no doubt that families right across the country will share that feeling when they tune in to S4C on Christmas Day.”

S4C’s Chief Executive, Geraint Evans, said:“This screening of Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd is a hugely proud moment for S4C. To partner with one of the most iconic and influential film franchises of all time is a tremendous honour.

“It is a unique opportunity to introduce the Welsh language to new audiences around the world, while showcasing Wales and its exceptional creative talent on a global stage. Most importantly, it will give Welsh-speaking children the thrill of hearing some of cinema’s most beloved characters, including Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, speak their language for the very first time, showing that Welsh can tell any story, even those set in a galaxy far, far away.”

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price added: “I’m pleased Creative Wales has supported this exciting project to help promote new Welsh talent and the Welsh language. It’s an excellent opportunity for Welsh actors and production staff to work with a major Hollywood studio.

“Seeing one of the most iconic films of all time in Welsh is a great way to make the language more accessible and introduces it to new audiences beyond our shores, and even our galaxy!”

To mark the occasion, Cardiff-based illustrator and graphic designer Matt Needle has created a limited-edition Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd poster.

Matt Needle, commented: “It was a massive honour to be asked to create a piece for this landmark screening of Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd. Ive been a huge Star Wars fan since my childhood.

“I remember being excited to go and watch Star Wars at a cinema in Aberystwyth in the summer of 1999. This was my first big screen viewing of a Star Wars movie and I’ve always remembered it fondly, and I love how it links back to Wales as a core memory for me.

“I hope the poster conveys a nostalgic feeling, being a modern poster design with a vintage design style and something that represents 50 Years of cinematic history.”

Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd airs on S4C on Christmas Day (25 December), bringing one of cinema’s most beloved stories to Welsh-speaking audiences across the country.

“Boed i’r Grym fod gyda chi.” (“May the Force be with you”).