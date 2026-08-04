Bomb ship mystery: US military vessel docks in Newport as questions grow over Wales’ role in Iran conflict

Nation Cymru staff

Anti-war campaigners have raised concerns over reports that a US military ammunition supply ship, the MV Sagamore, docked in Newport, south Wales, on Friday 24 July 2026.

According to an investigation by Declassified UK, a media organisation specialising in military and intelligence affairs, the MV Sagamore is part of a US military supply network used to keep American airbases in Britain stocked with bombs and equipment.

The ship’s arrival in Newport has sparked fresh questions over Wales’ role in US military operations in the Middle East.

Declassified UK say that the Sagamore has previously delivered bombs to Newport for transport to Welford, a US ammunition depot supporting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

RAF Fairford has been linked to US bombing campaigns in the Middle East, including the Iraq War and more recently Iran. Evidence gathered by Declassified UK and Bloomberg alleges that US forces launched so many combat missions from Fairford that the base was reportedly running low on bombs.

Ship-tracking data and photographs reportedly show the Sagamore arriving in Newport after travelling from Germany and the United States.

But questions remain over why the vessel docked in south Wales. When asked about the ship’s visit by Declassified UK, the British military, the vessel’s owners and dock operators did not provide an explanation. A spokesperson for US Transportation Command told the media organisation that military movements and cargo could not be discussed due to operational security concerns.

Anti-war campaigners say the public deserves answers.

Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said: “The US military is using Newport docks, Cardiff Airport, and other Welsh infrastructure. This has nothing to do with defending Britain and everything to do with servicing America’s wars abroad.”

He added: “The public has every right to know what military operations foreign powers are conducting through Welsh ports and airports. Wales is now part of the supply chain for RAF Fairford, a base linked to US bombing campaigns from Iraq to Iran.”

The group has called on First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth to “condemn the presence of the US military on Welsh soil” and tell Westminster and Washington “that Wales does not consent to being used as a depot for another American war.”

Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, National Secretary of CND Cymru, said: “The continued complicity of Britain in the US and Israeli begun war on Iran is horrifying. A majority of people oppose the conflict, and especially any involvement by Britain.”

He added: “The use of facilities across these islands, and especially in Wales, is unacceptable. The US Air Force uses Cardiff Airport regularly, and now we hear Military Munitions Ships are given harbour in Newport.”

“Alongside the use of Fairford and Lakenheath, as well as no doubt other facilities, Britain is making it easier for Trump to conduct this illegal war of aggression. We must recognise it is incumbent on us all to not stay silent, and work to ensure that this war is as hard as possible to conduct. This includes our elected politicians who must do all that is possible”.

Mel Brister, Co-Chairperson of Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “It is utterly shocking to learn that Newport Docks is a direct link in the import of US ammunition used to commit genocide in Palestine and illegal wars in the Middle East.”

She added: “Our Government has allowed this importation and transportation of weaponry on Welsh territory. It has nothing to do with the defence of our people here.”

Campaigners are urging people to join a national Stop the War Coalition and CND demonstration at RAF Fairford on 15 August, calling for the closure of US military bases, and to write to their elected representatives to take action to stop Wales being drawn into America’s wars.

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